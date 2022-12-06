ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'Cheers' Star Kirstie Alley Dead At 71 After Secret Cancer Battle

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Ia9x_0jYYLX9S00
MEGA

Kirstie Alley has died after recently being diagnosed with cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Cheers actress' family announced the surprising news on Monday.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," the statement read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ilK6y_0jYYLX9S00
Mega

Thanking the "team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care," Kirstie's loved ones continued by praising the fallen star.

"Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," they wrote.

Her family did not disclose what kind of cancer she was battling. Kirstie — who became a household name for her role as Rebecca Howe on Cheers — was 71 years old.

The actress leaves behind two children, William True and Lillie Parker . "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time," the family concluded their statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JpXX5_0jYYLX9S00
Mega

Kirstie's Look Who's Talking co-star John Travolta addressed her death on social media. Posting several photos of her throughout the years, the actor wrote, "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie."

He made their bond clear, adding, "I know we will see each other again."

Kirstie's work on Cheers earned her an Emmy for outstanding lead actress and a Golden Globe for best actress — but her role alongside Ted Danson wasn't her only smash hit.

She went on to earn another Emmy win for her portrayal of Sally Goodson in David's Mother in 1994.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtsDe_0jYYLX9S00
Mega

She appeared on other television shows like Veronica's Closet , Kirstie, and Scream Queens . Kirstie's list of movies was extensive, including Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan , Summer School , Look Who's Talking , It Takes Two , and Drop Dead Gorgeous .

Kirstie was not married at the time of her death.

R.I.P.

Comments / 4

Related
RadarOnline

Kirstie Alley's 'Cheers' Co-Star Shelley Long Looks Somber On First Public Sighting Since Actress' Death After Colon Cancer Battle

Cheers alum Shelley Long appeared somber while spotted out and about following the death of her successor Kirstie Alley this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.Long, who portrayed Diane Chambers on the hit sitcom, was seen walking her dog at a park in Los Angeles on December 6, just one day after news of Alley's passing at 71.The TV icon was bundled up in a cozy sherpa jacket, sweatpants, and sneakers, appearing deep in thought in photos published by Daily Mail. Long has reportedly lived in a $1.3 million condo in the upscale enclave of Pacific Palisades since divorcing her second...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Aabha Gopan

A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
RadarOnline

Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Dies Four Years After Firstborn Took His Own Life

Tina Turner has lost another child. The 83-year-old singer's son, Ronnie, died after suffering an unexpected medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sad news comes just four years after Tina's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner, took his own life.Law enforcement told TMZ a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having trouble breathing.Moments later, Tina's son stopped breathing altogether. When paramedics arrived at the residence, passersby were attempting to give him CPR. Sadly, it didn't work. Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene....
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
RadarOnline

Radar Told You First — Demi Moore Ends Relationship With Chef Boyfriend Over Marriage Clash

Demi Moore ended her romance with chef Daniel Humm less than a year after making things official. The breakup comes weeks after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed the duo was starting to cool off after clashing over marriage.Despite the split, the two are in "a good place.""She's happy and enjoying her children and her friends," Demi's pal told People of her new single life. The G.I. Jane star and New York City chef were first linked in March. Demi later confirmed the news by posting photos of the two together on Instagram.While the relationship appeared to be trending upward, an insider close...
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Tyla

Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation

Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
People

Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis

The actress ended up losing some of her hair during chemotherapy, and now she's celebrating its regrowth Alicia Witt is feeling good about her hair growth following her chemotherapy treatments for cancer. On Friday, the 47-year-old actress shared two selfies on Instagram proudly showing off how much her hair has grown back. The star admitted that she was originally hoping not to lose her hair amid her battle with cancer because she wanted to share her diagnosis on her own terms.  "I don't mean for this to be a vanity post! but -...
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
UTAH STATE
thebrag.com

Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues

Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

148K+
Followers
4K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy