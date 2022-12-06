'Cheers' Star Kirstie Alley Dead At 71 After Secret Cancer Battle

MEGA

Kirstie Alley has died after recently being diagnosed with cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Cheers actress' family announced the surprising news on Monday.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," the statement read.

Thanking the "team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care," Kirstie's loved ones continued by praising the fallen star.

"Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," they wrote.

Her family did not disclose what kind of cancer she was battling. Kirstie — who became a household name for her role as Rebecca Howe on Cheers — was 71 years old.

The actress leaves behind two children, William True and Lillie Parker . "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time," the family concluded their statement.

Kirstie's Look Who's Talking co-star John Travolta addressed her death on social media. Posting several photos of her throughout the years, the actor wrote, "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie."

He made their bond clear, adding, "I know we will see each other again."

Kirstie's work on Cheers earned her an Emmy for outstanding lead actress and a Golden Globe for best actress — but her role alongside Ted Danson wasn't her only smash hit.

She went on to earn another Emmy win for her portrayal of Sally Goodson in David's Mother in 1994.

She appeared on other television shows like Veronica's Closet , Kirstie, and Scream Queens . Kirstie's list of movies was extensive, including Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan , Summer School , Look Who's Talking , It Takes Two , and Drop Dead Gorgeous .

Kirstie was not married at the time of her death.

R.I.P.