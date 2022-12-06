Texas Tech’s study abroad program among the top

For the first time ever, Texas Tech University has been ranked as a leading institution for study abroad participation by the Institute of International Education’s (IIE) Open Doors report for the 2020-2021 reporting year – coming in as the No. 10 program in the nation.

Open Doors is a U.S. Department of State funded program implemented by the IIE. It is a comprehensive information asset for international students and scholars studying in the U.S. as well as students from the U.S. studying abroad.

Whitney Longnecker, director of Texas Tech’s Study Abroad program believes cross-collaborative efforts will lead to increased interest in the program for years to come.

“This recognition acknowledges the many hours spent creating safe study abroad programs for our students and faculty,” Longnecker said. “We would not have been successful without collaboration across campus and the support of Texas Tech’s leadership.”

Both Longnecker and vice provost Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo credit this accomplishment to the work of individuals in the International Affairs Office, Study Abroad, Administration and Finance in International Affairs, Texas Tech University Center in Sevilla, Spain along with Texas Tech faculty and their corresponding departments or colleges.

As a result, this is the first time Texas Tech has been in the top 25 of Open Doors’ list of top study abroad participant institutions.

“Increasing Texas Tech’s global footprint through study abroad is a core internationalization goal,” Trejos-Castillo said. “This national recognition affirms our commitment to providing students with transformative, meaningful global opportunities for professional and personal growth.”