Coaching misteps, overthinking Boston's 2022 Finals rematch with Dubs cost Celtics a winnable game
Far from the statement win they had hoped to make on the Golden State Warriors’ home court on Saturday night, the Boston Celtics instead found themselves the victims of a 123-107 loss to the Dubs due to a combination of peculiar rotational decisions by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla and frequent lapses on both ends of the court by his players.
numberfire.com
Jimmy Butler (injury management) probable Monday for Miami
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Erik Spoelstra and his staff seem dedicated to doing this as much as possible. Five Heat players are listed probable for Monday's contest, including Butler for right knee injury management. Expect him to play, but keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Paul Silas, 3-Time NBA Champion and LeBron’s First Coach, Dies at 79
Paul Silas, a defensive legend of the NBA whose 16-season tenure as a decorated player preceded more than two decades as a coach, died Sunday. He was 79. His death was first reported by Bob Ryan, a columnist for The Boston Globe. “To watch him play was a joy,” Ryan tweeted. The news was later confirmed by the Houston Rockets, the team currently coached by Silas’ son, Stephen Silas. A fixture of the league for roughly half a century, as a player Paul Silas racked up two All-Star appearances, five All-Defense honors, and three championships as he rotated through the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Seattle SuperSonics between 1964 and 1980. Transitioning to a fruitful career in coaching, Silas worked with the San Diego Clippers, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Hornets, the Cleveland Cavaliers—where he oversaw a young Lebron James’ professional debut—and the Charlotte Bobcats. Michael Jordan, the Hornets’ owner, recalled Silas on Sunday as “an incredible leader” with “never-ending positivity” who was “one of the all-time great people in our game.”Read it at ESPN
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indian Pacers. Erik Spoelstra and his staff seem dedicated to doing this as much as possible. Five Heat players are listed probable for Monday's contest, including Herro for a sprained left ankle. Expect him to play, but keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) probable Monday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Erik Spoelstra and his staff seem dedicated to doing this as much as possible. Five Heat players are listed probable for Monday's contest, including Butler for right knee injury management. Expect him to play, but keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Monday
The Miami Heat listed Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon draws another questionable tag as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. If Dedmon is cleared to play, our models project him for 10.6 fantasy points against the Pacers, with 4.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat Monday
The Miami Heat listed Duncan Robinson (ankle) as probable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Robinson will head into Monday with a probable designation, giving him a good chance to suit up against the Pacers. Robinson is averaging 10 fantasy points per game with the Heat this season.
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Ken Walker (ankle) officially out for Week 14
The Seattle Seahawks have officially ruled out running back Ken Walker for Sunday's Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers. Walker was not considered likely to play in today's game after suffering a tough ankle injury in Week 13, but the Seahawks did leave the door open just a crack for him. Both he and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) will take the weekend off as they recover.
2023 NBA draft prospect Wembanyama puts up double-double for Metro 92
The French prospect with an 8-foot wingspan displayed his skills on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) sitting for Utah on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Conley is getting the night off for rest on the second leg of the back-to-back set. He's just getting back from a lengthy injury absence, so the team managing his workload doesn't come as any surprise. Expect another start at the point for Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) questionable Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green has sat recently due to right knee soreness. Now, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest to close out the week. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) still out Monday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent is still dealing with the knee injury that has kept him out the last week. He'll remain sidelined Monday as he won't even travel to Indianapolis. In 19 games this season, Vincent...
numberfire.com
OG Anunoby (hip) ruled out for Raptors on Sunday
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Anunoby is dealing with left hip soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been ruled out for his first game this season. Expect more work for Gary Trent Jr. and Dalano Banton.
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (groin) available for Portland on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Winslow has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Timberwolves on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against Minnesota. Winslow's Saturday projection includes 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Dario Saric starting for Phoenix Sunday in place of injured Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric will start Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Saric comes off the bench when the Suns are at full strength, but they won't be to close out the week. Devin Booker is sidelined due to left hamstring tightness, and as a result, Saric will step into the starting five.
numberfire.com
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 15.9 minutes against the Timberwolves. Eubanks' Saturday projection includes 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (illness) out again Saturday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Markkanen is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that kept him sidelined Friday night. He'll remain out through the weekend, so expect Malik Beasley to get another start on the wing. In 26...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith playing with Indiana's second unit on Friday night
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Nesmith will come off the bench after Jalen Smith was named Friday's starter. In 20.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nesmith to produce 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Will Barton (foot) out for Wizards' Friday matchup versus Pacers
Washington Wizards guard Will Barton (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Barton will not be available after experiencing recent foot soreness. Expect Jordan Goodwin to see more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Goodwin's current projection includes 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.
