Paul Silas, a defensive legend of the NBA whose 16-season tenure as a decorated player preceded more than two decades as a coach, died Sunday. He was 79. His death was first reported by Bob Ryan, a columnist for The Boston Globe. “To watch him play was a joy,” Ryan tweeted. The news was later confirmed by the Houston Rockets, the team currently coached by Silas’ son, Stephen Silas. A fixture of the league for roughly half a century, as a player Paul Silas racked up two All-Star appearances, five All-Defense honors, and three championships as he rotated through the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Seattle SuperSonics between 1964 and 1980. Transitioning to a fruitful career in coaching, Silas worked with the San Diego Clippers, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Hornets, the Cleveland Cavaliers—where he oversaw a young Lebron James’ professional debut—and the Charlotte Bobcats. Michael Jordan, the Hornets’ owner, recalled Silas on Sunday as “an incredible leader” with “never-ending positivity” who was “one of the all-time great people in our game.”Read it at ESPN

19 MINUTES AGO