Wichita’s Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Kirstie Alley, who grew up in Wichita, Kansas, and went on to win an Emmy for her role on “Cheers” and star in films including “Look Who’s Talking,” died Monday.

Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children, True and Lillie Parker, said in a post on Twitter . Alley’s manager, Donovan Daughtry, confirmed the death in an email to the Associated Press.

Alley was 71.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” her children’s statement said.

She starred opposite Ted Danson as Rebecca Howe on “Cheers,” the beloved NBC sitcom about a Boston bar, from 1987 to 1993. She joined the show at the height of its popularity after the departure of original star Shelley Long.

The Wichita native, a graduate of Southeast High School, has had quite a bit of attention in recent years, when she became reinvolved with the community and could regularly be spotted dining and shopping in her hometown.

First, Alley purchased the former 12-room Inn at the Park at 3751 E. Douglas in 2006. Wichitans wondered if she might continue running the inn, but instead, she used it as a home.

Of pumpkins and peeps: A few thoughts on Kirstie Alley and what she meant to Wichita

Then, the next year, Alley installed Santa’s Village on the lawn of her home next door, a wood-shingled house at 3725 E. Douglas.

The series of large panels painted with festive Christmas town scenes was a memento Alley saved from the set of her 1993 movie “Look Who’s Talking Now.”

When Alley put the snowy scene back up in 2016, she tweeted, “I have a village to tend to today . . . final touches . . . makes everyone smile.”

A bouquet of flowers sits outside the entrance of a home owned by Hollywood actress and Wichita native Kirstie Alley. The family of the 71-year-old actress announced on Monday that she had died from cancer. The prop in the yard of the home is a Christmas village prop used in Alley’s 1993 film “Look Who’s Talking Now.” Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

Alley, who invited The Eagle over in 2007 to tour the village, said she remembered falling instantly in love with the set, which is lighted and depicts an old-fashioned, snowy town scene.

She took it with her when she lived in Maine, where it reflected beautifully on a pond near her house. She also put it up once at a home in Los Angeles where she had it blasted with man-made snow to the delight of winter-deprived neighborhood children.

The set appeared in a scene from “Look Who’s Talking Now” where Alley, playing Mollie Ubriacco, loses her job and needs to earn extra money. She takes a job working as an elf for a surly mall Santa.

“I love Christmas,” Alley said during the 2007 interview. “For me, it starts at the end of October and goes through Valentine’s Day. That’s why I love that thing. I’ve drug it around all over the place.”

Alley would win an Emmy for best lead actress in a comedy series for her “Cheers” role in 1991.

“I only thank God I didn’t have to wait as long as Ted,” Alley said in her acceptance, gently ribbing Danson, who had finally won an Emmy for his “Cheers” role as Sam Malone in his eighth nomination the previous year.

She would take a second Emmy for best lead actress in a miniseries or television movie in 1993 for playing the title role in the CBS TV movie “David’s Mother.”

She had her own sitcom on the network, “Veronica’s Closet,” from 1997 to 2000.

In the 1989 comedy “Look Who’s Talking,” which gave her a major career boost, she played the mother of a baby who’s inner thoughts were voiced by Bruce Willis. She would also appear in a 1990 sequel “Look Who’s Talking Too,” and another in 1993, “Look Who’s Talking Now.”

December 2018. The Kansas native gushed about her love for Travolta, revealing that the twosome almost “ran off” together while filming their 1989 comedy. “I did love him. I still love him. If I hadn’t [have] been married, I would have gone and married him,” she said while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother U.K., adding, “When you get on the road and you’re doing a movie, it’s very easy to fall in love with your leading man. For a year, you’re around this person. … It’s just hard, I think.” Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock

John Travolta, her co-star in the trilogy, paid her tribute in an Instagram post .

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta said, along with a photo of Alley. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

She would play a fictionalized version of herself in the 2005 Showtime series “Fat Actress,” a show that drew comedy from her public and media treatment over her weight gain and loss.

She dealt with the same subject matter in the 2010 A&E reality series “Kirstie Alley’s Big Life,” which chronicled her attempt to lose weight and launch a weight-loss program while working as a single mother in an unconventional household that included pet lemurs. Alley said she agreed to do the show in part because of the misinformation about her that had become a tabloid staple.

“Anything bad you can say about me, they say,” Alley told the AP at the time. “I’ve never collapsed, fainted, passed out. Basically, anything they’ve said, I never. The only true thing is I got fat.”

In recent years she appeared on several other reality shows, including a second-place finish on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2011. She appeared on the competition series “The Masked Singer” wearing a baby mammoth costume earlier this year. She appeared in the Ryan Murphy black comedy series “Scream Queens” on Fox in 2015 and 2016.

One of her co-stars on the show, Jamie Lee Curtis, said on Instagram Monday that Alley was “a great comic foil” on the show and “a beautiful mama bear in her very real life.”

Alley’s “Cheers” co-star Kelsey Grammer said in a statement that “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.” Another “Cheers” co-star, Rhea Pearlman, recounted how she and Alley became friends almost instantly after she joined the show. She said Alley organized large Easter and Halloween parties and invited everyone. “She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her.”

Hollywood actress and WIchita native Kirstie Alley cheered on the Shockers during their 35-1 season in 2013-14. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Alley attended Kansas State University before dropping out and moving to Los Angeles.

Like Travolta, she would become a longtime member of the Church of Scientology. Her first television appearances were as a game show contestant, on “The Match Game” in 1979 and “Password” in 1980.

She made her film debut in 1982’s “Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan.” Other film roles included 1987’s “Summer School,” 1995’s “Village of the Damned” and 1999’s “Drop Dead Gorgeous.”

Parker Stevenson. Kirstie and Stevenson were married for 14 years before their 1997 divorce. Following their split, they continued to coparent William and Lillie. Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Alley was married to her high school sweetheart from 1970 to 1977, and to actor Parker Stevenson from 1983 until 1997.

She told the AP in 2010 if she married again, “I’d leave the guy within 24 hours because I’m sure he’d tell me not to do something.”

Contributing: The Associated Press





Kirstie Alley decorates Wichita house with festive movie set

‘Cheers’ cast mourn death of actress Kirstie Alley. ‘A unique and wonderful person’