ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Roslyn Singleton, ‘AGT’ and ‘Ellen Show’ star, dead at 39

Roslyn Singleton, who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” lost her battle with brain cancer Tuesday. She was 39. Her husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Our wife earned her wings...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Popculture

Who is T.J. Holmes' Wife, Marilee Fiebig?

Amid questions surrounding Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's secret six-month romance, many are wondering whether they left their respective spouses for their new love. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig wed in 2010, but sources told Entertainment Tonight they split before news of his and Robach's relationship became public via an expose from Daily Mail. Holmes and Fiebig welcomed a daughter named Sabine in Jan. 2013. He has two daughters from a previous marriage.
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report

“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

Actress Kristie Alley dead at 71

Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced on her official Twitter page Monday.   “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” her […]
People

John Travolta Remembers Kirstie Alley After Her Death: 'One of the Most Special Relationships'

Kirstie Alley died Monday at 71 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, her children announced John Travolta is reflecting on his friendship with Kirstie Alley following her death Monday. Alley died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her Instagram page. Reacting to the loss, Travolta shared a stunning throwback photo of Alley and added another of them smiling at one another. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he said of the late actress. Added Travolta: "I love you Kirstie....
BET

‘Die Hard’ Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. Passes Away At 66

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has passed away, according to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts where he was a professor. The university shared the unfortunate news on Instagram yesterday (Nov. 28). “It is with great sadness that Dean Nancy J. Uscher and the UNLV College of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thesource.com

Nick Cannon Hospitalized with Pneumonia: ‘I’m Not Superman’

Nick Cannon is currently in the hospital battling pneumonia. Hitting Instagram, Nick revealed he is “not superman,” but rest will help him get back on his feet. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” he wrote on Instagram. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again. But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy