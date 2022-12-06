Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley's Cause Of Death Revealed
The actress died on Monday (December 5) at age 71, her family confirmed.
Roslyn Singleton, ‘AGT’ and ‘Ellen Show’ star, dead at 39
Roslyn Singleton, who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” lost her battle with brain cancer Tuesday. She was 39. Her husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Our wife earned her wings...
Famed Actor Dies
Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
After Suffering Stroke 2 Years Ago, Comedian Sinbad Is Learning to Walk Again on Road to Recovery
It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later. With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a...
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
Clarence Gilyard Leaves Behind a Fortune and an Admirable Acting Career
Hollywood is filled with plenty of talented and award-winning actors and actresses but few have a track record comparable to Clarence Gilyard. Gilyard made his first TV appearance in Diff’rent Strokes in 1981 and continued to grace millions of televisions for years after. After appearing in several TV series...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Kirstie Alley Survived by Kids Lillie Price and William True Stevenson: Get to Know Them
Kirstie Alley is survived by her two adopted children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, shares Lillie and William with her second ex-husband Parker Stevenson. Lillie and William, who goes by his middle name, shared a heartfelt statement on...
Julia Roberts Celebrates Her Twins' 18th Birthday With Sweet Tribute
Time moves faster than a runaway bride. Need proof? Julia Roberts' twins Hazel and Phinnaeus turned 18 years old on Nov. 28, and the Oscar winner celebrated the major milestone with a touching...
Who is T.J. Holmes' Wife, Marilee Fiebig?
Amid questions surrounding Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's secret six-month romance, many are wondering whether they left their respective spouses for their new love. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig wed in 2010, but sources told Entertainment Tonight they split before news of his and Robach's relationship became public via an expose from Daily Mail. Holmes and Fiebig welcomed a daughter named Sabine in Jan. 2013. He has two daughters from a previous marriage.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show
"I guess I'm not Superman," the comedian said.
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
Someone Swears They Caught a Biblically Accurate Angel Floating in the Sky Over L.A.
But as it turns out… it may be something else entirely.
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report
“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
Actress Kristie Alley dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced on her official Twitter page Monday. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” her […]
TV tonight: a woman’s body is dissected on screen
The medical team who dissected Toni Crews’s body honour her memory. Plus: Denise van Outen goes to Lidl, while Mel B hits Aspen. Here’s what to watch this evening
John Travolta Remembers Kirstie Alley After Her Death: 'One of the Most Special Relationships'
Kirstie Alley died Monday at 71 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, her children announced John Travolta is reflecting on his friendship with Kirstie Alley following her death Monday. Alley died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her Instagram page. Reacting to the loss, Travolta shared a stunning throwback photo of Alley and added another of them smiling at one another. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he said of the late actress. Added Travolta: "I love you Kirstie....
Irene Cara dead: Flashdance and Fame star dies at 63
The woman behind two of the biggest movie soundtrack songs of the 1980s has died. Irene Cara, best known for her vocals on the title tracks to Fame and Flashdance, died at her home in Florida, according to a statement posted on her Twitter. "This is the absolute worst part...
‘Die Hard’ Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. Passes Away At 66
Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has passed away, according to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts where he was a professor. The university shared the unfortunate news on Instagram yesterday (Nov. 28). “It is with great sadness that Dean Nancy J. Uscher and the UNLV College of...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized with Pneumonia: ‘I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon is currently in the hospital battling pneumonia. Hitting Instagram, Nick revealed he is “not superman,” but rest will help him get back on his feet. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” he wrote on Instagram. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again. But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever.
