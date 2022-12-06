ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Kirstie Alley Dead At 71 After Battle With Cancer Which Was 'Only Recently Discovered'

By OK! Staff
 5 days ago
Actress Kirstie Alley has passed away at 71 years old after a battle with cancer, her children, True and Lillie Parker , confirmed.

On Monday, December 5, a statement was posted to her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

The message continued, "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker."

At one point, the Hollywood star had a thriving career — she earned five consecutive Lead Actress Emmy nominations for her role in Cheers . She also won an Emmy for her role in the 1994 film David's Mother .

SCIENTOLOGY SAVIOR? 5 TIMES KIRSTIE ALLEY HAS DEFENDED THE CONTROVERSIAL CHURCH

As OK! previously reported, the It Takes Two star, who was a Scientologist , hadn't left her home in Clearwater, Fla., in years.

“She’s done with L.A.,” the source previously shared. “She’s happily disappeared into a quiet life in Clearwater, where she can also be more open about her beliefs.

“Kirstie hasn’t worked in over a year, and she’s fine with that,” an insider previously said. “She has no plans on returning to Hollywood .”

Alley was constantly criticized for her weight , but it seemed like she finally got to a place of acceptance.

“Kirstie’s confident now and doesn’t bother wearing makeup or coloring her hair. She’s spending time with her grandkids, who are a real kick to be around, and she’s happy just hanging out in Clearwater with family,” the source explained. “Kirstie doesn’t tend to socialize much. She sticks to her family, and that’s about it."

