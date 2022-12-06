ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Fullerton, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Fullerton.

The Brea Olinda High School basketball team will have a game with Junipero Serra High School on December 05, 2022, 18:00:00.

Brea Olinda High School
Junipero Serra High School
December 05, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Orange Lutheran High School basketball team will have a game with San Clemente High School on December 05, 2022, 19:30:00.

Orange Lutheran High School
San Clemente High School
December 05, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Cerritos High School basketball team will have a game with Sunny Hills High School on December 06, 2022, 15:00:00.

Cerritos High School
Sunny Hills High School
December 06, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Ontario Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Troy High School on December 06, 2022, 15:00:00.

Ontario Christian High School
Troy High School
December 06, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

