Holidays bring a creative storefront showdown to Downtown Boise

BOISE — As a winter chill has crept into bustling downtown streets, store windows have erupted with holiday cheer, each one attempting to win bragging rights in the annual Winter Window Competition.

The Downtown Boise Association brought back its annual window competition in 2020 after the pandemic hit, as a way to give the community something safe to do, Downtown Boise Executive Director Jennifer Hensley said. Winter window voting closes on Dec. 18, Hensley said.

This year, around 40 businesses are participating in the contest.

“It’s a festive time of year and we like to make everything more festive,” The Chocolat Bar owner Jason Stack said, gesturing to the tinsel bordering display windows, mini trees and wreaths in the shop.

The shop’s windows are decorated in simple red and white colors, both on the inside and outside.

Meanwhile, Parrilla Grill’s windows feature snowmen throwing Tecate beer cans instead of snowballs — an indication that the restaurant located in Hyde Park has become the No. 1 seller of Tecate in the country, district manager Justin Zora said.

”It’s definitely our thing,” he said.

Parrilla’s windows would be decorated even if there wasn’t a competition because the owner, Scott Graves, loves Christmas, Zora said.

”He’s been doing it as long as I’ve known him,” Zora said. “I love the community that Scott Graves has built around Hyde Park. It is phenomenal and to watch that grow and to help be a part of that, it’s pretty special.”

For Kay Kowallis, manager and sales associate at Robert Comstock, the windows unite downtown.

“It kind of made me feel a part of something downtown,” Kowallis said. “We were all having fun decorating our windows.”

Robert Comstock was last year’s winner, but Kowallis said this year the store isn’t decorating as much for the holidays, after moving locations four weeks ago. To decorate the store windows — which are much smaller than they were last year — Kowallis borrowed some bare trees from the Festival of Trees, after their participation in the fashion show there.

“It’s so fun and I know that people love it,” Kowallis said. “It gives them more of that Christmas feel and then they get the (Christmas) bug in them.”

The art on the windows reflects the store inside, Kowallis said, so she kept holiday decorations “classy” and the colors minimalistic — black, white and silver.

”Downtown is truly the gathering place of everyone,” Hensley said.

Retail in downtown Boise is 96% locally owned, Hensley said.

”One of my favorite things is truly to just see the creativity that happens,” Hensley said. “Some of the shop windows use their products, or whatever they specialize in, and use that with holiday design, which is really cute.”

A lot of the windows have the same illustrator — Julie Rumsey.

Rumsey has been painting windows in the Treasure Valley for nearly 30 years. At first, she was focused on how much money she could make, but when she painted 80 storefronts while pregnant with her son several years ago, Rumsey knew this was about more than money.

“I find that it brings not only joy to me, but it also brings joy to the store owners and to every person that passes by,” Rumsey said. “I have so many people, young and old, that make sweet comments about my work.”

With a goal of “Julie Arting” the nation, Rumsey found her schedule was quickly filled with decorating windows in businesses from Nampa to Mountain Home. Some days before the holidays, she works from 10 a.m. to midnight, she said. But Rumsey doesn’t have time to do everything. To accommodate those who want her to paint their windows at home, she created a line of decals that she ships all over the U.S.

“I like the challenge,” she said.

Even though preparation for the holiday season brings her long hours, Rumsey says it’s all worth it.

“It really is to promote goodness, to promote joy,” Rumsey said. “It’s the spirit of the season, really. That’s why I do it.”