Read full article on original website
Related
neurologylive.com
Increased Risk of Epilepsy in Older Adults and the Growing Population: Alice Lam, MD, PhD
The assistant professor of neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School spoke about the high risk of epilepsy for the older population at the 2022 AES annual meeting. [WATCH TIME: 1 minute]. WATCH TIME: 1 minute. “I think it's really important that when we're doing patient-oriented research, we're...
neurologylive.com
Seizure-Free Days and Duration Intervals Increased with Fenfluramine in Dravet Syndrome
In a recent time-to-event analysis based on two clinical trials of patients with Dravet syndrome results demonstrated an overall reduction in seizure burden with fenfluramine. News from a recent post-hoc pooled analysis of two clinical trials (NCT02682927, NCT02826863) showed an increase in seizure-free days and increased duration of seizure free intervals with antiseizure medication, fenfluramine (Fintepla, UCB Pharma), in patients with Dravet syndrome (DS).1 These findings suggest that there might be a dose-response to to the treatment and that the quality of life for both caregivers and patients may improve.
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — December 9, 2022
Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending December 2, 2022. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Brain Games: December 11, 2022
Test your neurology knowledge with NeurologyLive®'s weekly quiz series, featuring questions on a variety of clinical and historical neurology topics. This week's topic is Alzheimer disease and related dementias. Welcome to NeurologyLive® Brain Games! This weekly quiz series, which goes live every Sunday morning, will feature questions on a...
neurologylive.com
Range of Risk Factors, Comorbidities, and Prodromal Features Identified Prior to Parkinson Disease
Subsequent diagnosis of Parkinson disease was associated with a range of risk factors such as alcohol misuse and traumatic head injury, along with several other comorbidities and prodromal features. Findings from a case-control study using insurance claims of outpatient consultations highlighted several previously known early features associated with subsequent diagnosis...
Comments / 0