Santa Barbara County, CA

Driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after scary crash into a tree on Highway 101

By Tom Bolton
The Tribune
The Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCUR1_0jYYK8Ej00

A motorist escaped injury Sunday after his car veered off Highway 101 near Gaviota and slammed into a tree.

The driver, a man in his 20s whose name was not released, was southbound south of the Nojoqui Summit when the crash occurred at about 9:30 a.m., Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.

The Toyota sedan had major damage, but the man was unharmed, Safechuck said, adding that he was “lucky to be alive.”

Firefighters had to extricate the man from the mangled wreckage.

The right-hand lane of the highway was closed for a time while crews removed the vehicle, which was off the rain-slicked roadway.

The crash was under investigated by the California Highway Patrol .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwYIM_0jYYK8Ej00
The driver of a Toyota sedan had to be extricated from the wreckage. Santa Barbara County Fire Department

