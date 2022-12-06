On Saturday morning, safety RJ Lester announced his commitment to OSU, becoming the 13th recruit for the Cowboys in the 2023 class. A three-star recruit, Lester was committed to Kansas State prior to Saturday, before decommitting on Dec. 10. He is rated as the No. 1133 overall recruit in the 2023 class by 247 sports and the No. 6 player in the state of Arkansas.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO