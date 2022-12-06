Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Camdenton man was charged with three driving while intoxicated felonies after a crash on Friday left one person dead and two more injured.

Miles Aldrich, 32, is charged with DWI involving the death of another and two counts of DWI causing serious injury. He is being held without bond at the Camden County Jail. An initial court appearance was held Monday at the Camden County Courthouse.

The crash happened Northbound on Highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers say Aldrich tried to avoid hitting a motorcycle driven by 54-year-old Drew Fairchild but ended up hitting the back of the motorcycle. Fairchild went off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier and returned to the road and then was hit by Cadillac driven by 55-year-old Donna Hunt.

Hunt's vehicle spun out and was hit by Fairchild's motorcycle. Hunt and her passenger 55-year-old Craig Hunt were taken to University Hospital in serious condition. Both were eventually listed in fair condition.

Fairchild was pronounced dead on scene.

A trooper wrote in the probable cause statement that Aldrich's breath smelled like alcohol and that his eyes were watery and bloodshot. Aldrich was also allegedly slurring his speech. The trooper conducted a breathalyzer test, where Aldrich's blood-alcohol level was reported at .158, nearly double the legal limit.

