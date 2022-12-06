Read full article on original website
KPD: Wanted woman slams into Kennewick patrol car in attempt to run from police
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A wanted woman from Kennewick has four more charges against her after police said she slammed into one of their patrol cars in an effort to run from them. It happnened on the 3300 block of West 9th Avenue on December 7. Around 10 p.m., police officers from the Kennewick Police Department arrived after a report that...
kpq.com
Moses Lake Police Catch Suspected Car Thief From Shoeprints in the Snow
Moses Lake Police officers caught a suspected car thief from identifying shoe prints left in the snow Thursday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers identified a stolen vehicle on South Melva Lane near I-90. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, so officers used spike strips to try and stop...
Driver with distinctive tattoos slams into Kennewick police car making her escape
Kennewick police are asking for help finding the distinctive woman.
nbcrightnow.com
Delivery truck hits semi and catches fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Vineyard Lane and highway 395 on December 9 between a semi truck and a delivery truck. The delivery truck reportedly rear-ended the semi and then caught fire. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor...
KEPR
Dozens of crashes reported across Tri-Cities Friday, Police say slow down
Tri-Cities — All that snow means it's tough to get around here in Tri-Cities, with dozens of crashes and slide-offs seen across the region. In Kennewick alone, there were 56 crashes in the last 24 hours. The Yakima area saw 21, and 29 were reported in Grandview, according to Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol. On Friday morning, Richland Police say a four car accident occurred on George-Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue.
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Fire Department and The Red Cross hand out smoke alarms to Tri-Cities R-V Park
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Fire Department partnering with The Red Cross, going door to door today giving out and installing smoke alarms at the Tri-Cities R-V Park as part of their Sound the Alarm campaign. The Kennewick Fire Department responded to three different fires at the Tri-Cities RV...
ifiberone.com
Shoe prints in the snow lead MLPD to suspect who ran from stolen car after pursuit
MOSES LAKE — Shoeprints in the snow reportedly led officers to a suspect who had ran from a stolen vehicle following a pursuit Thursday night in Moses Lake. At about 9:45 p.m., Moses Lake police located a Toyota Corolla on South Melva Lane that had been reported stolen the same morning in George. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and say the driver failed to stop.
New details released after false active shooter report at Kennewick high school
KENNEWICK, Wash. – New details have been released after a false active shooter report happened at a Kennewick High School late Friday morning. Authorities said a person made a 911 phone call and said there was an active shooter at Southridge High School. They said the caller even gave a description of the shooter and the gun. The caller even...
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Nabbed, KPD Says Possibly Linked to More
Kennewick Police say 40 percent of stolen vehicles in November were left with the engines running and keys inside. They did nab one of the suspects. Suspect caught driving stolen car shortly after theft. Police were called to the 4400 block fo South Ione Street around 9 AM Thursday, for...
Tri-City Herald
2 Tri-Cities teens killed a beloved coach 18 years ago. Now one wants his sentence cut
Two of Bob Mars’ sons had to grow up without their father, and now one of the men found guilty of his murder could be set free a decade early because of changes in state law. His family is asking the community to attend a hearing this week and...
FOX 11 and 41
I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour
According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
Man, Woman Shot in Pasco After Suspect Fires at Police
Two people have been flown out of the Tri-City area following a shooting in Pasco Wednesday night. Pasco Police return fire after man fires at them during a struggle. According to Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, has been requested by Pasco PD due to an officer-involved shooting.
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested with drugs after taqueria tantrum in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department responded to Taqueria El Sazon on December 3 following reports of a disturbance. A 35-year-old from Kennewick was reportedly upset he didn’t get a soda with his food. He threw his food on the ground, pushed an employee and walked to his truck in the parking lot, according to PPD. After, he went back inside Taqueria El Sazon and continued to cause a scene.
UPDATE: Lockdowns lifted at Kennewick schools, appears to be “swatting” hoax across the state
KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE 2:00 p.m. The Kennewick School District said all schools are no longer on lockdown. The Kennewick Police Department completed a search of Southridge High School and said there were no weapons found and all students and staff were found to be safe. According to the school district, the report is believed to have been a coordinated...
koze.com
Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth
LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
Kennewick Man Busted for Rainbow Fentanyl After Restaurant Brawl
Pasco Police have released more information about a man taken into custody on December 3rd. Man arrested after restaurant disturbance over a drink. Pasco Police were dispatched to the Taqueria El Sazon Restaurant in the 2600 block of W. Court Street in the early morning hours on a disturbance report.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Parked Pendleton Police SUV starts chain-reaction crash on icy hill
A parked police SUV on an icy hill in Pendleton started a chain reaction crash of other parked vehicles earlier this week. The incident was caught on video. It shows the parked SUV sliding backward down the hill. It then hits a boat. The boat then hits a pickup truck.
FOX 11 and 41
Man in jail after suspected rape in Moxee
MOXEE, Wash. — A 28-year-old man from Moxee was booked into the Yakima County Jail following a suspected rape around Spokane St. at about 4:30 p.m. December 8, according to the Moxee Police Department. The initial report said a 27-year-old woman had been assaulted and raped. When MPD arrived,...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima home care aide loses license over 2019 assault, mischief charges
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Secretary of Health issued a license revocation for 37-year-old home care aide Uriel Badillo Guerrero, which took effect in October 2022, due to his felony assault conviction. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing bodily harm and third-degree malicious mischief in June 2021, according to court records. The guilty plea came one month before Guerrero was scheduled to go to trial for the 2019 assault.
Two people in critical condition after Pasco Police shooting
PASCO, Wash – Two people are in critical condition after being shot Wednesday at a Pasco trailer park. It happened on the 1500 block of South Road 40 East at the Lakeview Trailer Park just before midnight. According to Pasco Police officers at the scene, they reported they heard the sound of a disturbance coming from inside one of the...
