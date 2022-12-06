ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Delivery truck hits semi and catches fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Vineyard Lane and highway 395 on December 9 between a semi truck and a delivery truck. The delivery truck reportedly rear-ended the semi and then caught fire. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Dozens of crashes reported across Tri-Cities Friday, Police say slow down

Tri-Cities — All that snow means it's tough to get around here in Tri-Cities, with dozens of crashes and slide-offs seen across the region. In Kennewick alone, there were 56 crashes in the last 24 hours. The Yakima area saw 21, and 29 were reported in Grandview, according to Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol. On Friday morning, Richland Police say a four car accident occurred on George-Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Shoe prints in the snow lead MLPD to suspect who ran from stolen car after pursuit

MOSES LAKE — Shoeprints in the snow reportedly led officers to a suspect who had ran from a stolen vehicle following a pursuit Thursday night in Moses Lake. At about 9:45 p.m., Moses Lake police located a Toyota Corolla on South Melva Lane that had been reported stolen the same morning in George. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and say the driver failed to stop.
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour

According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Man, Woman Shot in Pasco After Suspect Fires at Police

Two people have been flown out of the Tri-City area following a shooting in Pasco Wednesday night. Pasco Police return fire after man fires at them during a struggle. According to Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, has been requested by Pasco PD due to an officer-involved shooting.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man arrested with drugs after taqueria tantrum in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department responded to Taqueria El Sazon on December 3 following reports of a disturbance. A 35-year-old from Kennewick was reportedly upset he didn’t get a soda with his food. He threw his food on the ground, pushed an employee and walked to his truck in the parking lot, according to PPD. After, he went back inside Taqueria El Sazon and continued to cause a scene.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Lockdowns lifted at Kennewick schools, appears to be “swatting” hoax across the state

KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE 2:00 p.m. The Kennewick School District said all schools are no longer on lockdown. The Kennewick Police Department completed a search of Southridge High School and said there were no weapons found and all students and staff were found to be safe. According to the school district, the report is believed to have been a coordinated...
KENNEWICK, WA
koze.com

Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth

LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
LEWISTON, ID
FOX 11 and 41

Man in jail after suspected rape in Moxee

MOXEE, Wash. — A 28-year-old man from Moxee was booked into the Yakima County Jail following a suspected rape around Spokane St. at about 4:30 p.m. December 8, according to the Moxee Police Department. The initial report said a 27-year-old woman had been assaulted and raped. When MPD arrived,...
MOXEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima home care aide loses license over 2019 assault, mischief charges

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Secretary of Health issued a license revocation for 37-year-old home care aide Uriel Badillo Guerrero, which took effect in October 2022, due to his felony assault conviction. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing bodily harm and third-degree malicious mischief in June 2021, according to court records. The guilty plea came one month before Guerrero was scheduled to go to trial for the 2019 assault.
YAKIMA, WA

