ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

He was accused of stabbing a man to death in Tacoma. Here’s why he won’t go to trial

By Shea Johnson
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrrDW_0jYYJEPd00

A 54-year-old man accused of stabbing to death another man in a Tacoma grocery store parking lot over a purported drug deal gone bad has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Shawn Shelby Teeter was found unfit last month to understand the proceedings against him and assist in his own defense after Pierce County prosecutors charged him with two counts of second-degree murder in August 2021, court records show. As a result, charges against Teeter were dropped.

Teeter was accused of delivering a single, fatal stab wound to the chest of Aaron Mathiason , 46, who was found in a parking lot in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue on Aug. 8, 2021. Mathiason was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, where he died during surgery.

Teeter and the victim had known each other and Teeter was upset because he believed that Mathiason had sold him bad drugs, according to authorities, who cited friends of the victim in charging papers.

Following a psychiatric evaluation, the case against Teeter was dismissed without prejudice on Nov. 9, meaning that prosecutors could bring back charges in the future, court records show. Teeter, who had previously undergone two other psychiatric evaluations and three separate efforts to restore his mental competency, is ineligible by Washington statute for further rounds of treatment intended to make him fit for trial.

He was ordered committed into a state hospital, where he was already being held, according to court records.

Under state law, there is no limit on how long a defendant can be involuntarily committed . Psychiatric evaluators might petition the court to keep a defendant against their will in successive 180-day increments, with new court hearings required after each period.

The News Tribune previously reported that Teeter had a prior criminal record and was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing in 1994.

Comments / 10

Elizabeth Scott
5d ago

omg!! Quit using the mental health excuse for every thing. hes killed more than once, he knows what he's doing. wow..free pass to murder and then gets a warm bed, 3 meals a day, TV, wifi..and all on the tax payers dollar..I wonder if we could hire him to do a seminar on how to get away with murder so some of our seniors who have worked hard all their lives and are now homeless or really struggling could learn how to play the system like he does!

Reply
7
old school
5d ago

this makes me sick. then law abiding people get out in jail for defending their homes or themselves. so much evil in the world and it's just getting worse. this piece of crap knows just what he's doing.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
KENMORE, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest 13-time convicted felon, recover street drugs and a firearm

EVERETT, Wash. - Police arrested a man in Lynnwood last week and recovered a wide variety of street drugs, a loaded firearm and cash. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers with the Violent Crime Reduction Unit spotted a man wanted for second-degree robbery driving a rental car. Officers followed him to a residence in Lynnwood, and arrested him the moment he got out of the car.
EVERETT, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Burien man found guilty of murder in couple’s deaths

A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
BURIEN, WA
Chronicle

Western Washington Man Found Guilty of Murder in Couple's Deaths

A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
BURIEN, WA
q13fox.com

Officer says he wanted to testify the 'facts' in trial against Sheriff Ed Troyer

TACOMA, Wash. - Testimony was heard from one of the first officers who arrived on scene after Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer claimed his life was threatened in January 2021. Chad Lawless was one of at least 10 officers who arrived at Tacoma’s Vista View neighborhood on Jan. 27, 2021. Lawless, who was recently promoted to detective, said he was the primary officer at the scene on the day in question.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker

A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Teen found guilty in deadly stabbing of Bremerton 16-year-old

BREMERTON, Wash. - A 17-year-old girl was found guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old mom in Bremerton last year. On Jan. 30, 2021, 16-year-old Syanna Puryear-Tucker was stabbed by then-16-year-old Lola Luna outside Luna's after the teens made plans to fight each other. Puryear-Tucker was...
BREMERTON, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer

A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
OLYMPIA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle

Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating West Seattle Fatal Shooting

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Roxhill neighborhood on Friday evening. At 4:38 p.m., police responded to the 9200 block of 29th Avenue Southwest for reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a man in a vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound. Seattle Fire Department medics determined life saving measures were not feasible and declared the man deceased at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
8K+
Followers
273
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy