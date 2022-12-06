First come, first serve for Fighting Illini Bowl travel packages

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Ticket sales for the Fighting Illini’s 20 th bowl game have officially opened.

The team announced their ReliaQuest bowl acceptance at a news conference on Sunday night. The school has some travel plans available but they’re looking to add more Tampa activities. Officials say this game is like a reward for the team and fans.

“The New Year’s Day bowl is the goal for every team to take your team down to Florida, somewhere warm to give them a reward for the way they competed in the season,” said Associate Athletic Director Cassia Arner. “This was great for our team. They’re very excited and we hope our fans are excited to head somewhere warm and celebrate the new year with us.”

Right now, there are land-only packages available. That includes hotel, ground transportation, and some events. The school hopes to add more fan events to the itinerary.

