Champaign, IL

First come, first serve for Fighting Illini Bowl travel packages

By Arriana Williams
 5 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Ticket sales for the Fighting Illini’s 20 th bowl game have officially opened.

The team announced their ReliaQuest bowl acceptance at a news conference on Sunday night. The school has some travel plans available but they’re looking to add more Tampa activities. Officials say this game is like a reward for the team and fans.

Illinois football headed to ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa

“The New Year’s Day bowl is the goal for every team to take your team down to Florida, somewhere warm to give them a reward for the way they competed in the season,” said Associate Athletic Director Cassia Arner. “This was great for our team. They’re very excited and we hope our fans are excited to head somewhere warm and celebrate the new year with us.”

Right now, there are land-only packages available. That includes hotel, ground transportation, and some events. The school hopes to add more fan events to the itinerary.

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: “Complete lack of leadership”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 164 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns recaps Illinois basketball’s 74-59 loss to Penn State, just four days after the Illini took down No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden, head coach Brad Underwood calls out his team for its “lack of leadership.” Hear from Underwood, who voiced his […]
Witherspoon and Brown named FFWAA All-Americans

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two Illinois football players were named on the Football Writers Association of America All-America team. Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon was named on first team and running Back Chase Brown was named on second team. Witherspoon has been named the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, one of three finalists […]
Bret Bielema signs ReliaQuest Bowl contract

TAMPA (WCIA) — CU in Tampa. Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema has touched down in Tampa, Florida for a ReliaQuest Bowl signing contract event, all for the January bowl game of Illinois versus Mississippi State. Bielema and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman got photos with the helmets along with Mississippi State head coach Mike […]
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini

Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
Illini’s Shauna Green wins first B1G game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball won their first Big Ten game of the year. The #19 Illini beat Rutgers at home 80-62. Sophomore Adalia McKenzie led for her team with a double double, with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Illinois head coach Shauna Green got her first B1G win. She says that the team […]
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’

Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
WEB EXTRA: 1-on-1 with Saboor Karriem

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (WCIA) — WCIA3’s Andy Olson talks 1-on-1 with Illinois commit Saboor Karriem. The incoming cornerback talks high school football in New Jersey, what drew him to the Midwest and Illinois, Bret Bielema’s progress with the program, and more in this exclusive interview.
Illini men’s hoops look to get first B1G win of the year

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball are looking to get their first Big Ten win of the season in an early game versus Penn State. The Illini defense will have their hands full with tough Penn State shooters. Illini head coach Brad Underwood says Penn has an elite offense, with six guys shooting 45% beyond […]
Three Illini make program history as Walter Camp All Americans

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three Illini are named on the Walter Camp Football Foundation All American Teams for the first time in the award’s 133 year history. Defensive back Devon Witherspoon was named first team. He’s the first defensive back in Illinois history be named a Walter Camp All American. Defensive lineman Johnny Newton was named […]
Brad Underwood not sure who to rely on in big games

NEW YORK, Ny. (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball are coming off a huge win in overtime over #2 Texas. Head coach Brad Underwood says he’s used to having go-to players in Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier. Now, Underwood says he’s unsure who to rely on in big games. With different players stepping up […]
Matthew Mayer helps Illini take down Texas

NEW YORK CITY, Ny. (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball are coming off a huge win off the east coast against No. 2 Texas. The Illini came back from being 10 points down in the second half to tie up the game to go to overtime. With crucial buckets by freshman Jayden Epps, graduate student and […]
Illinois-Penn State basketball game sells out

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team has its first home sellout of the season. The university’s athletic department announced on Wednesday that the last tickets for the team’s upcoming Saturday game against Penn State were sold earlier that day. The game will be the team’s first against a Big Ten […]
Great acts coming to The State Farm Center

The State Farm Center has quite the line up of amazing acts coming to town!. -Our Planet Live in Concert – March 27 – Just announced this morning and on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.!. -Casting Crowns – April 21 – Tickets On Sale Today!. -Harlem...
No Strings Attached on CI Stage

ICCA (International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella) They will be competing in the Great Lakes Region for the 2023 ICCA Quarterfinals on February 25th, 2023 at Illinois State University. Spring Concert: They host a Spring Concert every year, so please follow their socials for more information!. Contact info. nostringsattachedjazz@gmail.comEmail. Websites...
Illinois football headed to ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa

WCIA — Illinois football will spend New Years in Florida. The Illini are heading south to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2 against No. 22 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. CT. It’s just the third bowl game for the Illini (8-4) since 2014 and the first since 2019. It’s also the […]
