ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Nonprofits see the impact of inflation this holiday season

By Conor Doherty
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xC6mH_0jYYIinw00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For hundreds of people, local organizations like Toys for Tots give not only reassurance and peace of mind, but presents under the tree.

Current economic difficulties force more and more people to turn toward these organizations.

Vendors needed for Oak Leaf Festival Christmas Bazaar

Jay Quesenberry is the local coordinator for Toys for Tots. He said two key factors impact the organization’s ability to help as many families as possible.

“Actually it’s a two-prong problem for Toys for Tots,” said Quesenberry. “First off, more applications. Secondly, when we go out to purchase toys, they’re a lot higher, sometimes up 100 percent, twice as much as they were last year so the need is great.”

Toys for Tots is not the only organization dealing with issues. The Salvation Army of Beckley also saw an increase in the number of families applying for toys this year.

“Its a little larger this year than it was the last couple of years and I think a lot of that does have to do with the economy and we’ve seen a lot of people we’ve never seen before that have come and applied as well,” said Rebecca Mott, one of the pastors for the Salvation Army of Beckley.

Two local winners announced in 2022 First Lady Ornament Competition

Despite the difficulties, these organizations want local kids to enjoy their Christmas and are working to try to accommodate as many people as they can.

“And we just want these deserving boys and girls to have a blessed Christmas,” said Quesenberry. “We want them to understand that someone loves them and cares about them. On Christmas morning, we don’t want them disappointed. We want to take care of these kids. They deserve it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Local businesses participate in Oak Leaf Festival Christmas Bazaar

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Oak Leaf Festival set up their Christmas Bazaar event in Fayetteville on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Small businesses and other vendors set up stands, hoping to help shoppers put the finishing touches on their Christmas lists. For the vendors, the event means a lot to them and their businesses, as […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Oak Hill streets fill with holiday spirit

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of people lined Main Street on Saturday, December 10, 2022, to get the best view of Oak Hill’s annual Christmas Parade. Floats made by local businesses and churches threw candy for the kids in the crowd, joined by the fanfare that filled the air as marching bands from both […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Local business hosts first breakfast with Santa

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — A local business helped spread some Christmas cheer through breakfast with Santa. Expressway Food and Fun in Sophia held its first-ever Breakfast with Santa. Kids got to spend time with Santa, playing various games with him along with enjoying some nice food. The owners of Expressway went all out to try […]
SOPHIA, WV
WVNS

“Sleigh the Day” campaign to provide toys for families in need

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – One local organization is asking for your help to make this Christmas special for people in need. The Raleigh County Community Action Association announced its first-ever Sleigh the Day campaign, which will help provide Christmas gifts to families in their Head Start and Early Head Start programs. It will also help […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Holidays an “unpredictable” time for those depending on tips

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – With lots of folks making major purchases around the holiday season, many people are tightening their purse strings in other areas. But that can be hard on those whose income depends on tips. Servers, bartenders, delivery drivers and many more depend on tips as their primary form of income. Mallory Mann […]
DANIELS, WV
WVNS

Little General gives $5,000 to Toys for Tots

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Little General President Greg Darby donates each year to Toys for Tots, a program that provides toys for kids at Christmas. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, a Little General youth ambassador handed off the check to Jay Quesenberry, Toys for Tots coordinator, at Little General on Harper Road. Charlie Houck, director […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Salvation Army of Beckley “desperately hurting” for donations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Salvation Army of Beckley is reporting a drastic drop in holiday donations this year. According to Major Ronald Mott, donations from the Red Kettle drive, the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year, are down approximately 70% from this time last year. And that’s after last year saw a $50,000 […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Christmas in the ghost town of Thurmond

THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Many go to the old railroad town of Thurmond in the New River Gorge to explore the history, spend time on the river, or catch trains. Some may not be aware that the quaint little town along the New River features a picturesque light display during the Christmas season that can be another good reason to visit the town.
THURMOND, WV
WVNS

GVBC launches limited-release beers for Wild and Wonderful Winter party

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) – The Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company rings in the holiday season with new beer releases. GVBC hosts their annual Wild and Wonderful Winter party Saturday, December 10, 2022, at their brewery in Maxwelton. The holiday blowout party features karaoke, raffles for prizes, an Appalachian Sweet Piggy food truck, and some tasty new […]
MAXWELTON, WV
WVNS

Downtown Countdown returns after COVID hiatus

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One local community is bringing back a New Year’s Eve tradition. The Downtown Countdown is returning to an in-person celebration after two years of virtual festivities.  There will be seven venues of music, comedic performances, a disco arcade, ice sculpting and of course fireworks at the stroke of midnight.  Lori McKinney with […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show

KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. “The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local JROTC students spend time outside the classroom giving back

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Instead of heading to class, Fayette County JROTC students went out in the community to learn about taking care of the environment. The students were able to tour a local landfill in Beckley as a part of their service learning project. The goal of the project is to give back to the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local baseball team collecting socks for elderly for holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One local baseball team is holding a sock drive right before the holidays. The West Virginia Miners are hosting the drive for local nursing home residents. People can drop off donations at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. Stadium Director, Diane Epling says socks are a great need — especially in nursing […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Flat Top Arms offers bargains and tradition to customers

Some folks collect guns for nostalgic reasons. Others hoard weapons for their sentimental value, such as those guns handed down from generation to generation. Still others like guns for their practical uses—for hunting and shooting, as well as for self-defense. But no matter why you like guns, you’ll find...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Christmas comes early to Brushfork Elementary School

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Christmas came early for the students at Brushfork Elementary School. There were gifts and even special guests like Santa and The Grinch! This festive surprise was possible thanks to Lakeside Auction House. While the auction house is based out of Covington, Georgia, they decided to give back to the Bluefield community […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Thieves targeting gifts, packages left in cars

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Local law enforcement officers encourage you to protect your valuables this holiday season. Lieutenant Jason McDaniel with the Beckley Police Department said thieves target parking lots this time of year, in search of gifts or valuables people left inside their cars. He said you need to keep gifts or packages out […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Theatre West Virginia put together “Non Gala” Gala

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Theatre West Virginia organized a holiday fundraiser this Thursday, December 8, 2022, with a festive twist. They put together a “Non-Gala” Gala event in celebration of the holiday season, where instead of Santa, Scrooge himself is set to host the event. The celebration features a dinner feast, holiday music, and even […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Santa Claus visits West Virginia to spread Christmas cheer!

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Santa Claus visited West Virginia a little early this year to spread Christmas cheer, which included promoting his book, Three Cheers for Mrs. Santa Claus. Saint Nick visited several local establishments, which included numerous schools all over Raleigh County where he got to read and share his book with students. “The […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Pretty Permanent celebrates one year of business

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A salon in Beckley celebrated its one-year anniversary with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Pretty Permanent offers long-lasting, semi-permanent makeup and beauty services to all women and men. Permanent makeup, eyelash extensions and lifts, brow laminations, and spray tans are among the many services to choose from at the salon. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy