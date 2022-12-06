Nonprofits see the impact of inflation this holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For hundreds of people, local organizations like Toys for Tots give not only reassurance and peace of mind, but presents under the tree.

Current economic difficulties force more and more people to turn toward these organizations.

Jay Quesenberry is the local coordinator for Toys for Tots. He said two key factors impact the organization’s ability to help as many families as possible.

“Actually it’s a two-prong problem for Toys for Tots,” said Quesenberry. “First off, more applications. Secondly, when we go out to purchase toys, they’re a lot higher, sometimes up 100 percent, twice as much as they were last year so the need is great.”

Toys for Tots is not the only organization dealing with issues. The Salvation Army of Beckley also saw an increase in the number of families applying for toys this year.

“Its a little larger this year than it was the last couple of years and I think a lot of that does have to do with the economy and we’ve seen a lot of people we’ve never seen before that have come and applied as well,” said Rebecca Mott, one of the pastors for the Salvation Army of Beckley.

Despite the difficulties, these organizations want local kids to enjoy their Christmas and are working to try to accommodate as many people as they can.

“And we just want these deserving boys and girls to have a blessed Christmas,” said Quesenberry. “We want them to understand that someone loves them and cares about them. On Christmas morning, we don’t want them disappointed. We want to take care of these kids. They deserve it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.