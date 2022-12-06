Authorities recover body of hiker who fell to death

EL CAJON, Calif. — A 22-year-old climber is dead after falling 200 feet from “El Capitan Mountain” Sunday afternoon.

The popular rugged hiking trail takes a good two hours to the base of the rock face making it difficult for search and rescue teams.

“There was a solo climber, but there were other climbers who saw this young man fall to his death,” said Lt. Rubin Medina from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The helicopter paramedics reached the young man and determined he was dead opting to return the next day to recover the remains.

“They said there was a fatality on the mountain, and I came straight here,” said Dachel Fohne, the climbing partner of the deceased.

Fohne had left a note on his car telling him she waited but then gave up saying text me anytime.



“I just didn’t want to believe it, and I still don’t want to believe it,” said Fohne.

Monday sheriff’s crews were able to fly near the climbing base and remove the body of the man.

Investigators have opened a case to attempt to understand how this accident happened.

