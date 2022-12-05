Read full article on original website
volleyballmag.com
SANDCAST: Ed Keller, beach volleyball’s encyclopedic superfan
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — Almost a year ago to the day, Finn Taylor, the freshly-appointed CEO of Volleyball World, the company charged with a full rehabilitation of the FIVB’s way of operating international beach volleyball, discussed what was then the upcoming schedule for the inaugural Beach Pro Tour season.
volleyballmag.com
Volleyball Nations League women’s finals set for Arlington, Texas, in July
The Volleyball Nations League is not only returning to America in 2023, the women’s finals are going to be in Arlington, Texas, July 12-16. What’s more, the men’s VNL will have prelimary play in Anaheim, California, July 4-9. The women’s final will include eight teams. The men’s...
swimswam.com
Team Champions Named at 2022 U.S. Open Swimming Championships
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) USA Swimming named six separate team champions on Saturday to conclude the U.S. Open in Greensboro, North Carolina. Awards were given to the top men’s teams, top women’s teams, and top combined-gender teams in two different categories: one for...
sportstravelmagazine.com
2023 Collegiate Rugby Championship Moving to April For First Time
National Collegiate Rugby has announced the 2023 Collegiate Rugby Championship will be held April 28–30 at the Maryland SoccerPlex in the Washington D.C. area. This will be the first time the event has been held in April after a 13-year tradition of holding the tournament in late spring, as it was moved to late April to better align with the school calendar. The path to the National 7s will include a mix of conference-based qualifier tournaments, regionally based automatic qualifiers and at-large bids awarded by a selection committee.
US basketball star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer
American basketball star Brittney Griner was headed home on Thursday after being freed from a Russian prison in a swap for Viktor Bout, the notorious arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." The 55-year-old Bout, who was accused of arming rebels in some of the world's bloodiest conflicts, was arrested in a US sting operation in Thailand in 2008, extradited to the United States and sentenced in 2012 to 25 years in prison.
BBC
World Athletics Awards: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Armand Duplantis named world athletes of 2022
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Armand Duplantis have been named world athletes of the year at the World Athletics Awards. American McLaughlin-Levrone, 23, broke her own world record by almost three-quarters of a second as she won world 400m hurdles gold in July. She clocked 50.68 seconds in Oregon, where she also...
Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America
Ganesh Rajaram and Haryaty Rahman are rising at American Idol and Got Talent producer Fremantle. Rajaram has been appointed CEO, Fremantle Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, while Rahman is being promoted to EVP Sales to replace him. The newly created role for Rajaram, who was previously General Manager/EVP, Asia, gives him oversight of all aspects of production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with the managing directors of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. He’ll continue to be based in Singapore and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Rajaram joined Fremantle in 2005 and has seen success finding new audiences for America’s Got Talent,...
