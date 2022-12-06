Everyone was pleased with how rookie quarterback Brock Purdy stepped in against the Miami Dolphins this past weekend and led the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 win—helped, of course, by a dominant defense. Still, Purdy didn't look or play like he was seeing the first extended action of his NFL career. Instead, the 22-year-old quarterback was calm and collected, barking commands toward his teammates and acting like a seasoned veteran.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO