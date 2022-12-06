ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
49erswebzone

49ers-Buccaneers Injury Updates: Kevin Givens exits with knee injury

The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Three injured players landed on the Niners' list of seven inactive players. They are quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), who is likely out for the season, defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral), who will miss significant time, and defensive back Tarvarius Moore, out for "a few weeks."
TAMPA, FL
49erswebzone

5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Buccaneers in Week 14

The red-hot San Francisco 49ers look to extend their five-game winning streak this Sunday at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the recent injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy is now the quarterback, and if he can replicate his performance against the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers should improve their record to 9-4. Here are some keys the 49ers must commit to defeating the Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
49erswebzone

How John Lynch, 49ers were convinced to draft Brock Purdy

Everyone was pleased with how rookie quarterback Brock Purdy stepped in against the Miami Dolphins this past weekend and led the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 win—helped, of course, by a dominant defense. Still, Purdy didn't look or play like he was seeing the first extended action of his NFL career. Instead, the 22-year-old quarterback was calm and collected, barking commands toward his teammates and acting like a seasoned veteran.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Schefter: 49ers DE Nick Bosa will play vs. Buccaneers

The San Francisco 49ers listed defensive end Nick Bosa as "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The pass rusher has been dealing with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as "hamstring irritation" all week. While it kept Bosa from practicing, it doesn't look like it will keep him from chasing down quarterback Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
49erswebzone

49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report: Nick Bosa misses 2nd consecutive practice but receives praise

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 14 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa missed his second consecutive practice. The talented pass rusher emerged from Sunday's game with some hamstring irritation. Bosa currently leads the league in sacks with 14.5 after turning in an impressive three-sack performance against the Miami Dolphins.
TAMPA, FL
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy