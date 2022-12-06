Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Was Anyone Ever Thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
49ers-Buccaneers: Nick Bosa absent from third consecutive practice but is seen in weight room
It was a bit concerning that San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday after emerging from Week 13's win over the Miami Dolphins with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as hamstring irritation. On Friday, the 49ers held their third and final practice...
49ers-Buccaneers: Ty Davis-Price among 7 inactives for Niners; Nick Bosa active
The San Francisco 49ers have released the list of inactive players for their Week 14 matchup at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These players will not suit up for Sunday's game. Inactives:. RB Tyrion Davis-Price. TE Ross Dwelley. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) DB Tarvarius Moore (knee) DL Hassan Ridgeway...
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Updates: Kevin Givens exits with knee injury
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Three injured players landed on the Niners' list of seven inactive players. They are quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), who is likely out for the season, defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral), who will miss significant time, and defensive back Tarvarius Moore, out for "a few weeks."
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Buccaneers in Week 14
The red-hot San Francisco 49ers look to extend their five-game winning streak this Sunday at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the recent injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy is now the quarterback, and if he can replicate his performance against the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers should improve their record to 9-4. Here are some keys the 49ers must commit to defeating the Buccaneers.
How John Lynch, 49ers were convinced to draft Brock Purdy
Everyone was pleased with how rookie quarterback Brock Purdy stepped in against the Miami Dolphins this past weekend and led the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 win—helped, of course, by a dominant defense. Still, Purdy didn't look or play like he was seeing the first extended action of his NFL career. Instead, the 22-year-old quarterback was calm and collected, barking commands toward his teammates and acting like a seasoned veteran.
Transcripts: Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Buccaneers Week 14 matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice. The team is preparing for its Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco...
Rapoport: 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo faces 3-month recovery time to play, return for playoffs ‘not considered to be realistic’
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported this morning that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would not return for the playoffs. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch weren't optimistic about that possibility but didn't shut the door on it either. This past week, Lynch stated that the 49ers...
Schefter: 49ers DE Nick Bosa will play vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers listed defensive end Nick Bosa as "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The pass rusher has been dealing with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as "hamstring irritation" all week. While it kept Bosa from practicing, it doesn't look like it will keep him from chasing down quarterback Tom Brady.
Why Christian McCaffrey feels a ‘sense of urgency’ to prove 49ers right
Running back Christian McCaffrey sat down with FOX Sports analyst Greg Olsen, a former Carolina Panther teammate, ahead of Sunday's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt will call the game from the broadcast booth at Levi's Stadium. McCaffrey arrived with the 49ers...
No Huddle Podcast: Talking Brock Purdy and 49ers’ Playoff Expectations With John Chapman
(Episode 195) - John Chapman of the 49ers Rush Podcast joins Al Sacco, Zain Naqvi, and Brian Renick. The guys have already printed shirts for the Brock Purdy hype train and discuss what to expect from the rookie quarterback going forward. They also dive into potential NFC playoff matchups and the 49ers' weaknesses.
Kyle Shanahan calls Brock Purdy the player of the game vs. Dolphins, identifies funniest 49ers player
Brock Purdy was prepared for Sunday, which showed once he stepped foot on the football field against the Miami Dolphins. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback was calm and collected, making enough plays to ensure that his team emerged with the victory despite having to reach down to QB3 on the depth chart.
49ers Notebook: Purdy on his confidence; We got your back, rook; Coaches evaluate the QB; Brady coming to town
All week, San Francisco 49ers teammates have praised their rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy, lauding his confidence and composure in this past weekend's big win over the Miami Dolphins. Of course, none of that surprised 49ers players. It's what they've seen from the 22-year-old since he arrived in the NFL. "You...
49ers Notebook: Shanahan on IR decisions, Purdy’s good week of practice; Bosa evades hamstring talk
The San Francisco 49ers can designate two more players to return from the injured reserve list. They would like to use those opportunities on running back Elijah Mitchell and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, bolstering the offense and defense for the playoffs. That means that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and defensive tackle...
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report: Nick Bosa misses 2nd consecutive practice but receives praise
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 14 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa missed his second consecutive practice. The talented pass rusher emerged from Sunday's game with some hamstring irritation. Bosa currently leads the league in sacks with 14.5 after turning in an impressive three-sack performance against the Miami Dolphins.
How the 49ers offense will look with Brock Purdy at quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers are set to roll with rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy at quarterback for the foreseeable future, if not the remainder of the season, raising questions as to how the offense could look after yet another injury to the quarterback position. On Sunday, playing in the first extensive...
