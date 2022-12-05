ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

C. Heslop

U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack

The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
Wyoming News

Nebraskan among 54 sailors still entombed in Pearl Harbor's 'Forgotten Ship'

As the ship rolled and the water rose in the engine room of the former battleship USS Utah on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Chief Petty Officer Peter Tomich knew he had to get his men out. “Get topside, go! The ship is turning over. You have to escape now!” shouted Tomich, a 48-year-old water tender who had served 22 years in the Navy, according to an account of his valor on the military awards website Homeofheroes.com. ...
IOWA STATE
CNN

Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour

More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
Matt Lillywhite

Hitler's secret plan for invading North America

What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the Man that Prevented the Destruction of Humanity

This person prevented the extinction of humanity. The US and the Soviet Union had enough nuclear weapons to end the planet during the Cold War, and everyone was terrified of a nuclear conflict. The US Navy discovered an unidentified submarine hidden near Cuba on October 27, 1962. The Soviets dispatched this submarine, known as B59, on a top-secret mission.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids

For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States Following the Blood Moon

Earthquakes are shaking up the states.(egon69/iStock) A series of earthquakes have recently struck the United States. As all faultlines are interconnected, the activity is presumed to be related to the recent volcanic activity at Mt. Edgecumbe. A similar event happened earlier this year when a string of earthquakes rocked the United States following more volcanic activity.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military

On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
The Associated Press

Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities. After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim Yo Jong, who is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother, lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.” Kim compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She said North Korea would consider the U.S.-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation.”
WASHINGTON STATE

