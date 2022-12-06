Read full article on original website
Proposal confirmed for Eastland Mall site's possible future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte confirmed with WCNC Charlotte a proposal was submitted on how it plans to build out the vacant Eastland Mall area. There's been back and forth on the project. When it comes to talking about this empty and somewhat quiet plot of land,...
Town of Cramerton welcomes new manager
CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton is welcoming a new leader to its ranks. On Friday, the town government announced Zach Ollis as the new town manager, touting his experience during his time in Tryon, North Carolina. In a post on Facebook authored by town mayor Nelson Wills, Ollis was hailed for making Tryon more walkable and ADA-friendly, along with taking charge of park expansions and land acquisition. Ollis was also responsible for overseeing several service departments, from water and sewer to parks and recreation.
'You don't want to encourage people' | As families push to expand drug overdose reporting protections, an NC lawmaker shares reservations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Good Samaritan Law in North Carolina provides legal protections for people calling 911 to report an overdose. However, hundreds of families and faith leaders say this state version falls short. Overdoses are spiking in North Carolina – the latest data from the state Department of...
Mayor pro tem of Matthews in hospital after multi-car crash near Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the leaders for the Town of Matthews is in the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon. A statement on Twitter confirmed Ken McCool, who is the mayor pro tem and serves on the town's board of commissioners, was hurt in what his team said was a "multi-car pile-up". The crash happened along I-26 near Asheville, along with two of his friends.
High-profile North Carolina attorney, Bill Diehl dies at 78
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
Larry visits the animals of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement
GASTON, N.C. — The Gaston Animal Care and Enforcement is looking for Secret Santas for their animals. "Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is faced with a similar challenge as many other shelters: being at max capacity," Taylor Reinson of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle. " A few recent rescues and adoptions have opened a few kennels but the need is still great."
California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
A WCNC Charlotte investigation previously found Cabarrus County prosecutors gave special deals to select attorneys. The North Carolina State Bar is investigating.
McFadden hopes to have 'great conversations' with public during 2nd term as Meck Co. sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garry McFadden was sworn in for his second term as the Mecklenburg County sheriff Wednesday, saying he hopes to improve relationships between law enforcement and the communities it serves during his time in office. The ceremony took place at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in Uptown Charlotte....
Charlotte preschools donate 4,053 cans and 556 pounds of food to local charities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six Primrose Schools across the Charlotte area donated 4,053 canned goods and 556 pounds of food items to four local charities to combat food insecurity throughout the Charlotte area. The schools said this donation is a part of Primrose’s Caring & Giving initiative, which encourages children...
Waxhaw elementary school teacher cited with 'influence of alcohol' on school grounds
WAXHAW, N.C. — On Tuesday, Kensington Elementary school resource officers were called to an incident involving an intoxicated teacher on school grounds. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. After investigating the incident, it was confirmed that the teacher was under...
Charlotte airport workers protest for more paid time off, higher wages
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Workers at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport joined a national movement of protests as employees call on Congress to pass a bill that would improve their working conditions. The protest took place on Thursday around 3 p.m. across from the airport wedged in during the holiday...
Blasts coming from Statesville quarry concern nearby neighbors: 'It can't be good for the foundation'
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A loud boom caught the attention of residents across Iredell County Wednesday, sending in complaints and questions to WCNC Charlotte. The source was the Martin Marietta Statesville Quarry. Plus, WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the blast was likely made louder and traveled farther due...
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
Consider estate planning as a holiday gift
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As the people in our life continue to age, it's always important to make sure their needs and interests are being addressed properly. As Attorney, Greg McIntyre explained on today's show: "it's a great gift to give this holiday season, to be able to sit down with aging family and discuss estate planning." McIntyre Elder Law can help with that!
A Charlotte science teacher is making science accessible with 3 million TikTok followers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte science teacher is celebrating being named a Charlottean of the Year by Charlotte Magazine. Nancy Bullard, a Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School Science Teacher, has connected with millions on TikTok with cool at-home science experiments. She's also popular for descriptive science facts that have garnered...
'That'll be justice for us,' Shanquella Robinson's sister says ahead of Charlotte rally
Robinson's death remains a mystery. Her tragedy has captured the hearts of communities beyond the Queen City, with her death making national headlines.
Catawba Two Kings Casino violated regulations: Gaming commission
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The management of the Catawba Two Kings Casino has been found to have violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and regulations set forth by the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC), the agency announced Wednesday. The NIGC issued the Notice of Violation against the Catawba Indian...
Amid recession fears, UNC Charlotte economist releases forecast for 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As concerns over a potential recession continue to grow, a UNC Charlotte economist said North Carolina didn't experience a recession this year and might not see one next year, either. John Connaughton, an economics professor at UNC Charlotte's Belk College of Business who is also the...
North Carolina drivers rank among worst in the nation, study finds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new study from an insurance comparison company found that North Carolina drivers rank among the worst in the country. QuoteWizard released its findings on Monday that show North Carolina ranks as the 18th worst state for driving. South Carolina wasn't far behind, ranking as the 20th worst state.
