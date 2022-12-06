ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Town of Cramerton welcomes new manager

CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton is welcoming a new leader to its ranks. On Friday, the town government announced Zach Ollis as the new town manager, touting his experience during his time in Tryon, North Carolina. In a post on Facebook authored by town mayor Nelson Wills, Ollis was hailed for making Tryon more walkable and ADA-friendly, along with taking charge of park expansions and land acquisition. Ollis was also responsible for overseeing several service departments, from water and sewer to parks and recreation.
CRAMERTON, NC
WCNC

Mayor pro tem of Matthews in hospital after multi-car crash near Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the leaders for the Town of Matthews is in the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon. A statement on Twitter confirmed Ken McCool, who is the mayor pro tem and serves on the town's board of commissioners, was hurt in what his team said was a "multi-car pile-up". The crash happened along I-26 near Asheville, along with two of his friends.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

High-profile North Carolina attorney, Bill Diehl dies at 78

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Larry visits the animals of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement

GASTON, N.C. — The Gaston Animal Care and Enforcement is looking for Secret Santas for their animals. "Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is faced with a similar challenge as many other shelters: being at max capacity," Taylor Reinson of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle. " A few recent rescues and adoptions have opened a few kennels but the need is still great."
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Consider estate planning as a holiday gift

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As the people in our life continue to age, it's always important to make sure their needs and interests are being addressed properly. As Attorney, Greg McIntyre explained on today's show: "it's a great gift to give this holiday season, to be able to sit down with aging family and discuss estate planning." McIntyre Elder Law can help with that!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Catawba Two Kings Casino violated regulations: Gaming commission

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The management of the Catawba Two Kings Casino has been found to have violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and regulations set forth by the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC), the agency announced Wednesday. The NIGC issued the Notice of Violation against the Catawba Indian...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

North Carolina drivers rank among worst in the nation, study finds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new study from an insurance comparison company found that North Carolina drivers rank among the worst in the country. QuoteWizard released its findings on Monday that show North Carolina ranks as the 18th worst state for driving. South Carolina wasn't far behind, ranking as the 20th worst state.
CHARLOTTE, NC
