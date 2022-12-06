ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

Man dies in Fayetteville shooting Saturday night, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man died after a shooting in Fayetteville Saturday night. At about 9:10 p.m., officers said they were called to the 300 block of Cude St. for a report of shots being fired. Police found Markus McKnight, 35, who was shot. McKnight...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Man shot, killed in Fayetteville neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Around 9:10 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Cude St. after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a man with injuries. He...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Woman, man killed in separate Fayetteville shootings

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department was investigating two separate shootings Saturday night that left a man and woman dead. Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Lonestar Road for reports of "suspicious circumstances." When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a crash that took a woman’s life. Authorities said the crash happened back on Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Strand Drive on N.C. 41 South. They said a 2013 Nissan Juke was heading north on Highway...
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL News

Fort Bragg soldier hit, killed by vehicle

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A soldier died on Fort Bragg on Friday morning when they were hit by a vehicle. A spokesperson said a soldier was crossing the intersection of Knox Street and Honeycutt Road around 10 a.m. when they were hit. “We are deeply saddened by the death...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WITN

Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
NEWTON GROVE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Carthage crash sends two to the hospital

An accident in front of Carthage Municipal Building on Highway 15-501 sent two people to the hospital. The accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. An Audi passenger car and Chevrolet Equinox SUV collided near the centerline as the car was heading north toward Carthage, and the SUV was heading south.
CARTHAGE, NC
cbs17

2 wanted after store robbed at gunpoint in Chatham County, deputies say

FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501, which is about midway between Fearrington and Chapel Hill, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

