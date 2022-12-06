Read full article on original website
cbs17
Man dies in Fayetteville shooting Saturday night, police say
WRAL
Man shot, killed in Fayetteville neighborhood
Woman, man killed in separate Fayetteville shootings
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department was investigating two separate shootings Saturday night that left a man and woman dead. Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Lonestar Road for reports of "suspicious circumstances." When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman...
WMBF
Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely
Fort Bragg soldier hit, killed by vehicle
Charges likely in deadly November Lumberton crash, police say
WXII 12
Fort Bragg soldier reported dead after hit by vehicle, authorities say
‘Many suspects’ wanted in $1 million+ heist at Harnett County dealership, police say
At least 10 cars were stolen from a Lillington car dealership by "many suspects" in the early hours of Friday morning, the town's police department confirmed to CBS 17.
Lillington dealership looking for answers after $700,000 worth in cars stolen
A dealership in Lillington is looking for answers after a dozen cars were stolen Friday.
WITN
Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
cbs17
1 wanted after Fayetteville felon’s bust during 130 mph chase and crash, NC deputies say
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is still wanted after a Fayetteville felon was busted following a chase that hit speeds of 130 mph over the weekend in Bladen County, officials said. The incident began Saturday when a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking for speeders along N.C....
sandhillssentinel.com
Carthage crash sends two to the hospital
An accident in front of Carthage Municipal Building on Highway 15-501 sent two people to the hospital. The accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. An Audi passenger car and Chevrolet Equinox SUV collided near the centerline as the car was heading north toward Carthage, and the SUV was heading south.
RCSO investigates shooting near Fairmont
FAIRMONT — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday near Fairmont.
Scary scene, no serious injuries when Cumberland County Schools bus flips
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning. There were no serious injuries, a sheriff's office spokesman told WRAL News. There were 23 students, en route to Pine Forest High School, and a driver on board the bus when it rolled...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland school bus flips over on Slocomb Road; injuries not life-threatening
No life-threatening injuries were reported Dec. 8 when a Cumberland County Schools bus overturned in the 2000 block of Slocomb Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The accident was reported at 8:05 a.m. Thursday. School Bus 403 flipped over on the side of the road. Twenty-three Pine...
cbs17
2 wanted after store robbed at gunpoint in Chatham County, deputies say
FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501, which is about midway between Fearrington and Chapel Hill, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
Hamlet Police charge Scotland County man with attempted murder
HAMLET — A Scotland County man is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend by shooting into her car in Hamlet. According to Maj. Hudson Chitwood of the Hamlet Police Department, a woman drove to the station around 7 a.m. Thursday morning with bullet holes in her windshield. She...
cbs17
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in Chatham County; case tied to rapper feud
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile, high-speed chase and manhunt — with ties to a rapper feud — in Chatham County last summer, officials said. The July 4 weekend incident involved four “armed and dangerous” suspects with two of...
Mysterious burned body on Fort Bragg identified
The mysterious body found inside a burned-out vehicle near Range 74 on Fort Bragg has been identified, and at this time authorities suspect that no foul play was involved.
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
