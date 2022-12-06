Read full article on original website
Grayson Waller wins Men’s NXT Iron Survivor Challenge
After watching a very fun Woman’s Iron Survivor Challenge to open the show, fans of the WWE Universe were hyped as heck to see the men take part in the second running of the same match concept on NXT Deadl1ne, the final “Premium Live Event” of the calendar year. Would the bout deliver in the same way as its maiden voyage, which was won by Roxanne Perez, or would the men actually find a way to elevate the bout to new heights in a way that could make the Iron Survivor Challenge a new part of NXT‘s yearly calendar?
Bron Breakker breaks Apollo Crews’ vision at NXT Deadl1ne
And just like that, there was one match left on NXT Deadl1ne, and boy oh boy, what a match it was. Taking the ring against Apollo Crews, his breakfast/fishing buddy, Bron Breakker was ready to wrestle his 11th match as the NXT World Champion after 251 days and counting with the strap, and you’d best believe the match didn’t disappoint.
‘He’s naaasssty’: Mets fans will love Kodai Senga scouting report from 5-time All-Star
The New York Mets have been on a spending spree this offseason, and that continued on Saturday night when they further bolstered their starting rotation with the addition of Japanese ace Kodai Senga. Senga has long been one of the most dominant starters in Japan, and he finally decided to make the transition to the MLB when he signed a five-year, $75 million deal with New York.
