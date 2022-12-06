ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach still getting paid after being yanked from ‘GMA3’

By Emily Smith, Alexandra Steigrad, Carlos Greer
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kf4HS_0jYYGWWC00

“GMA3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were yanked off the air Monday over their bombshell affair scandal — after Page Six revealed his other alleged extramarital shenanigans.

ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers in a morning call that the sordid situation had become too much of an “internal and external distraction.

“After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out,’’ Godwin said, without elaborating on how long the stars would be gone.

She said that while Holmes and Robach’s alleged affair was “not a violation of company policy,” the decision to take them out of their anchor chairs during the daily 1 p.m. show was necessary for the “GMA” brand as a whole.”

A source close to the situation told The Post on Monday that there is no timeline on how long the pair will be off the air.

Robach and Holmes both have contracts and are still getting paid, the source added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IoB3i_0jYYGWWC00
“GMA3” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are still getting paid by ABC despite getting pulled from the show due to their affair being revealed, according to a source.
ABC

Their alleged relationship was outed after videos and photos of them canoodling first leaked in the Daily Mail last week.

Then over the weekend, “Entertainment Tonight” published a report that Holmes also had an affair with a former “GMA” producer that lasted for a few years before his romance with Robach.

Holmes 45, has been married to immigration lawyer Marilee Fiebig for 10 years. Robach, 49, is married to former “Melrose Place’’ actor Andrew Shue, although the pair’s divorce is “almost finalized,’’ sources have told Page Six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9Z0D_0jYYGWWC00
ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers that the affair was becoming an “internal and external distraction.”
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Alliance for Women in Media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKjOC_0jYYGWWC00
Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos replaced Robach and Holmes on Monday’s show.
Instagram/thestephanieramos

It is believed that Holmes’ and Robach’s romance could have begun as early as this past spring, but other sources close to the anchors insist the pair’s affair began in August when they separated from their respective partners.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDPHa_0jYYGWWC00 How GMA hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ romantic scandal happened

While Holmes’ alleged affair with Robach was initially considered a personal matter, news of his previous reputed extramarital relationship put network higher-ups over the edge, leading to the hosts getting sidelined, the source said.

Godwin told staffers in Monday’s call, “I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.

“This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going to talk about on this call, until there is more to be said.

“I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways,” the exec added. “You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

An ABC insider told The Post, “I doubt if [Robach and Holmes] are off for good.

“It just depends on what else comes out, but my guess is they’ll keep them off until the end of the year,” the source said.

As for the network, “They handled it poorly,’’ the source claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhAnp_0jYYGWWC00
Robach and husband Andrew Shue are reportedly close to finalizing their divorce.
Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j51VW_0jYYGWWC00
Holmes’ wife Marilee Fiebig was reportedly “blindsided” by his affair with Robach.
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Jackie Robinson Foundation

“They should’ve taken action last week when the news broke. … It’s a family show.’’

Co-anchors Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez took over for the anchors Monday.

“Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off,” Ramos said with a smile at the start of the show, which then proceeded without missing a beat.

It wasn’t unclear who will sit in the hosts’ chairs moving forward.

A rep for ABC News declined comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wWOR_0jYYGWWC00
Ramos said on Monday’s show that Robach and Holmes “have the day off.”
Photo by Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

In the aftermath of the scandal, multiple sources told Page Six that the hosts’ alleged affair has not gone down well with top “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts.

“She is not only very religious. but also doesn’t like this kind of scandal tainting the show,” an insider said.

Page Six previously reported that Roberts, 62, confronted Robach and Holmes , with the older anchor having “pulled them both aside and basically said, ‘Stop it.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nk8nv_0jYYGWWC00
“Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts reportedly confronted Holmes and Robach about their affair.
Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

As Page Six reported last week, Holmes was also allegedly involved in a three-year affair with “GMA” producer Natasha Singh starting in 2016.

At the time, both Holmes and Singh allegedly confided in Robach about their infidelity.

“Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” a source said of the alleged affair.

While Fiebig found about the Singh affair in 2019, she was “blindsided” by Holmes’ alleged new romance with Robach, as she and her husband were working to repair their marriage amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources told Page Six. The sources said the Fiebig and Holmes “were fully together” in August and even celebrated his birthday in the Bahamas.

As for Robach, she reportedly left her husband in August.

Additional reporting by Francesca Bacardi

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Howard Stern rips coverage of Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes affair: ‘I’m not seeing the problem’

Shock jock Howard Stern sounded off on the media’s obsession with the love affair between “Good Morning America” co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on his SiriusXM show Monday. Stern pointed to a report from the Daily Mail that “GMA” co-anchor Robin Roberts was “very upset” about the relationship between the married co-hosts of the third hour of ABC’s morning show. “I don’t know, I kind of feel like, again, maybe I’m not seeing the problem here, but if those two work together and they wanna b-ng and be in love, what do I give a sh-t? Why is that like offensive...
ETOnline.com

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
Page Six

Amy Robach spotted for first time since ‘GMA3’ absence over T.J. Holmes romance

Amy Robach was spotted for the first time after she was taken off the air following her alleged affair with co-anchor T.J. Holmes being exposed. The anchor, 49, looked completely unfazed while walking her dog around her new New York City neighborhood on Wednesday. Robach seemingly dressed up for the occasion as she rocked a pair of green cargo pants and a white blouse, which she paired with a denim jacket and brown boots. She styled her blonde bob into a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup as she strolled the streets of downtown Manhattan. Robach’s outing comes just days after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
People

T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source

A source tells PEOPLE the Good Morning America 3 co-anchors had "no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month" The bond between Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes grew after he helped her through a difficult time. Speaking about the pair's relationship, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something." The GMA 3 co-anchors' relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos...
ETOnline.com

T.J. Holmes Anniversary Post to Wife Goes Viral Following Amy Robach Romance Reveal

Just hours after the romance between GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach came to light, a two-year-old post from Holmes dedicated to his estranged wife has gone viral. Back in March 2020, Holmes took part in the so-called "10-year challenge," in which Facebook users would post on the social media platform a photo from a decade ago and a current one. The nostalgic post also called on users to open up about who they were then versus who they were at the time of posting.
News Breaking LIVE

Former CNN Star Anchor Dies

Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
News Breaking LIVE

NBC News Fires Another Host

NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
Complex

Gayle King Describes ‘GMA3’ Co-Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Romance as ‘Very Messy and Very Sloppy’

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King has given her thoughts on the “messy” romance situation between GMA3 co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, King was asked about Robach and Holmes after they were pulled from hosting duties on the morning show following reports of their romance. “Oh gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about,” she said, to which Cohen asked if she read about it and was glad that such drama didn’t follow her show.
Popculture

What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?

As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy