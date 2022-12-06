T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach still getting paid after being yanked from ‘GMA3’

“GMA3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were yanked off the air Monday over their bombshell affair scandal — after Page Six revealed his other alleged extramarital shenanigans.

ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers in a morning call that the sordid situation had become too much of an “internal and external distraction.

“After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out,’’ Godwin said, without elaborating on how long the stars would be gone.

She said that while Holmes and Robach’s alleged affair was “not a violation of company policy,” the decision to take them out of their anchor chairs during the daily 1 p.m. show was necessary for the “GMA” brand as a whole.”

A source close to the situation told The Post on Monday that there is no timeline on how long the pair will be off the air.

Robach and Holmes both have contracts and are still getting paid, the source added.

“GMA3” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are still getting paid by ABC despite getting pulled from the show due to their affair being revealed, according to a source. ABC

Their alleged relationship was outed after videos and photos of them canoodling first leaked in the Daily Mail last week.

Then over the weekend, “Entertainment Tonight” published a report that Holmes also had an affair with a former “GMA” producer that lasted for a few years before his romance with Robach.

Holmes 45, has been married to immigration lawyer Marilee Fiebig for 10 years. Robach, 49, is married to former “Melrose Place’’ actor Andrew Shue, although the pair’s divorce is “almost finalized,’’ sources have told Page Six.

ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers that the affair was becoming an “internal and external distraction.” Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Alliance for Women in Media

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos replaced Robach and Holmes on Monday’s show. Instagram/thestephanieramos

It is believed that Holmes’ and Robach’s romance could have begun as early as this past spring, but other sources close to the anchors insist the pair’s affair began in August when they separated from their respective partners.

While Holmes’ alleged affair with Robach was initially considered a personal matter, news of his previous reputed extramarital relationship put network higher-ups over the edge, leading to the hosts getting sidelined, the source said.

Godwin told staffers in Monday’s call, “I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.

“This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going to talk about on this call, until there is more to be said.

“I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways,” the exec added. “You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

An ABC insider told The Post, “I doubt if [Robach and Holmes] are off for good.

“It just depends on what else comes out, but my guess is they’ll keep them off until the end of the year,” the source said.

As for the network, “They handled it poorly,’’ the source claimed.

Robach and husband Andrew Shue are reportedly close to finalizing their divorce. Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Holmes’ wife Marilee Fiebig was reportedly “blindsided” by his affair with Robach. Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Jackie Robinson Foundation

“They should’ve taken action last week when the news broke. … It’s a family show.’’

Co-anchors Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez took over for the anchors Monday.

“Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off,” Ramos said with a smile at the start of the show, which then proceeded without missing a beat.

It wasn’t unclear who will sit in the hosts’ chairs moving forward.

A rep for ABC News declined comment.

Ramos said on Monday’s show that Robach and Holmes “have the day off.” Photo by Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

In the aftermath of the scandal, multiple sources told Page Six that the hosts’ alleged affair has not gone down well with top “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts.

“She is not only very religious. but also doesn’t like this kind of scandal tainting the show,” an insider said.

Page Six previously reported that Roberts, 62, confronted Robach and Holmes , with the older anchor having “pulled them both aside and basically said, ‘Stop it.’”

“Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts reportedly confronted Holmes and Robach about their affair. Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

As Page Six reported last week, Holmes was also allegedly involved in a three-year affair with “GMA” producer Natasha Singh starting in 2016.

At the time, both Holmes and Singh allegedly confided in Robach about their infidelity.

“Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” a source said of the alleged affair.

While Fiebig found about the Singh affair in 2019, she was “blindsided” by Holmes’ alleged new romance with Robach, as she and her husband were working to repair their marriage amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources told Page Six. The sources said the Fiebig and Holmes “were fully together” in August and even celebrated his birthday in the Bahamas.

As for Robach, she reportedly left her husband in August.

Additional reporting by Francesca Bacardi