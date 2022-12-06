ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farewell, Kirstie Alley: John Travolta, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jamie Lee Curtis Lead Tributes For ‘Cheers’ Actress

By Lynette Rice and Armando Tinoco
 5 days ago
Tributes have already begun to be posted on social media for Kirstie Alley , who died at the age of 71 . The actress best known for her work in Cheers and Veronica’s Closet was remembered for her personality, her parties and her politics.

Her death was announced on her official Instagram account with a statement from True and Lillie Parker.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” read the statement.

RELATED: Kirstie Alley’s TV And Film Career – Photo Gallery

Alley’s Cheers co-star Kelsey Grammer said in a statement, “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

John Travolta, who co-starred alongside Alley in the film Look Who’s Talking and its sequel Look Who’s Talking Too , shared a tribute on social media.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he wrote.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who shared screentime with Alley on Scream Queens , also reacted on Instagram where she wrote, “I’ve just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”

Alley’s ex-husband Parker Stevenson reacted to her death on Instagram with some touching words.

“Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed. With love, Parker,” he wrote.

Josh Gad took to Twitter to share his thoughts tweeting , “My heart breaks for Kirstie and her family. Whether it was her brilliance in Cheers or her magnetic performance in the Look Who’s Talking franchise, her smile was always infectious, her laugh was always contagious and her charisma was always iconic. RIP.”

Kirsten Chenoweth shared photos with Alley on the set of Kirstie and captioned the Instagram post, “I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone.”

Jackée Harry quoted a tweet from 2018 posted by Alley where the latter expressed her admiration. Harry added , “Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit.”

Valerie Bertinelli said, “Oh Kirstie. Rest in Peace.”

Storage Wars star John Luke said , “Thoughts & Prayers To The Family, Friends & Fans Of @kirstiealley. May She Rest In Peace. #GodBless. Heaven Has Another Angel.”

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly tweeted , “This is such sad news. A beautiful, brave, funny and beloved woman. Rest in Peace, Kirstie Alley.”

Ever Carradine revealed that it was Alley that helped her start her career.

“I just head [sic] the news about #KirstieAlley. I’ve not spoke w/ her forever, but have her to thank for launching my career. She told me I was funny every single day on Veronica’s Closet, and I believed her. She threw the best parties and gave the parakeets as our wrap gift. Godspeed,” she tweeted .

Comments / 43

Thomas DART
5d ago

Kirstie Alley was a unique and beautiful actress. The parts she played throughout the years were transcending. The time well- spent was on the comedy Cheers , Look who's talking 1and2. What a loss to Hollywood's history. Your family ,friends.and fans all wil miss you .Thank-you so much R.I.P.

Reply(1)
8
Jeffery Curry
5d ago

I was a teenager when she played in North and South...I thought that she was the most beautiful woman that I had ever seen...🌹

Reply(1)
10
Marcella Jackson
5d ago

Wow I'm completely shocked and saddened 💔 at the same time. Kirstie Alley was an amazing actress. May God give her family comfort, within this difficult time. Rest In Peace Kirstie 🙏🏽🕊 you will be dearly missed.

Reply
2
