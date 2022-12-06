ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money

Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Us Weekly

tennisuptodate.com

Monfils on using love of magic to woo future wife Svitolina on first date: "When I say my first date with my wife Elina was magical, I’m not kidding"

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina recently became parents when the Ukrainian gave birth to their daughter Skai but how they came to be isn't well known. The most famous tennis couple of today emerged in each other's boxed at the Australian Open a few years prompting dating rumours and they confirmed them not long after that. Eventually they got married, recently became parents and hopefully will live happily ever after. Monfils, a fan of magic, impressed Svitolina on their first date with magic as he explained recently:
HollywoodLife

Diddy Announces Birth Of New Baby Girl: ‘I’m So Blessed’

Diddy revealed that he’s welcomed a baby girl with an unnamed woman. The rapper, 52, took to Twitter to share the happy news — revealing that he’s “so blessed” in the short and sweet message that also confirmed her name: Love Sean Combs, combining his new artist name “Love” along with his birth name Sean Combs. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he said, before shouting out his other kids. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he also wrote. HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.
