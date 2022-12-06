Read full article on original website
Summer Walker Responds to Backlash After Saying She Prefers ‘White’ or ‘Gay’
Singer and songwriter Summer Walker is opening up about backlash she received after stating that she was looking for an assistant who was preferably “white or gay.”. The 26-year-old added that she was willing to pay the assistant $2,000 a month. “If you don’t know what you’re talking about,...
11-Year-Old Black Girl Tells Parents Bullies Said She Looked Like 'She Been In The Oven Too Long'
An 11-year-old North Carolina girl shared with her parents that she was afraid to return to school after being bullied. Racist bullies told Dalaya Hooper she looked like “she stayed in the oven too long” due to her skin tone.
Tamar Braxton Said Her ‘Brother’ August Alsina Is ‘Free’ Amid Sexuality Speculations
Tamar Braxton posted and deleted a comment about August Alsina that has people further wondering if he is gay or not.
Boosie Responds To Gabrielle Union Implying He’s Gay Due To His Obsession With Zaya Wade & Lil Nas X: ‘How Dare You Challenge A Ghetto Hero’s Manhood’
Boosie Badazz’s unexplained obsession with reprimanding LGBTQ+ celebrities is being called out by Gabrielle Union, who thinks the rapper might be so into certain stars not because he disapproves of their lifestyle–but because he has a crush on them. A clip of an old Gabrielle Union interview resurfaced...
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Cardi B Reveals Her Face Tattoo In Honor Of Her Son Wave
Cardi B reportedly went under the needle in September.
LaTocha Scott’s Husband’s Alleged Mistress Comes Forward; Meet His “Little Secret” Unykue Foucha
LaTocha Scott now has to worry about an alleged mistress, Unykue Foucha who came forward about a relationship with her husband Rocky Bivens.
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Lizzo Speaks About Facing Stigma As A Black Pop Music Artist: 'You Just Gotta Get Used To Me'
Sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo opened up about the stigma she has faced as a Black pop music artist. The 34-year-old artist expressed her thoughts when she answered questions related to her new documentary Love, Lizzo on HBO Max. Lizzo was specifically asked to address the...
Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day Says 'Let's Stop Pretending' Today's New Music Artists Have Talent
Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day believes today’s music artists don’t need much talent to become famous. The singer thinks this is because the music industry’s “gatekeepers are gone.”
Diddy Reveals He Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 7, Names Daughter After Himself
Surprise! Diddy welcomed baby No. 7, a daughter, he announced on Saturday, December 10. The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper, 53, announced the news via social media. "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the artist, whose real name is Sean Combs, wrote via Twitter. “Mama Combs, Quincy, […]
Monfils on using love of magic to woo future wife Svitolina on first date: "When I say my first date with my wife Elina was magical, I’m not kidding"
Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina recently became parents when the Ukrainian gave birth to their daughter Skai but how they came to be isn't well known. The most famous tennis couple of today emerged in each other's boxed at the Australian Open a few years prompting dating rumours and they confirmed them not long after that. Eventually they got married, recently became parents and hopefully will live happily ever after. Monfils, a fan of magic, impressed Svitolina on their first date with magic as he explained recently:
Diddy Announces Birth Of New Baby Girl: ‘I’m So Blessed’
Diddy revealed that he’s welcomed a baby girl with an unnamed woman. The rapper, 52, took to Twitter to share the happy news — revealing that he’s “so blessed” in the short and sweet message that also confirmed her name: Love Sean Combs, combining his new artist name “Love” along with his birth name Sean Combs. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he said, before shouting out his other kids. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he also wrote. HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.
