Meet Vedrana Kocovic, L.A. Dodgers Jason Heyward’s Wife

Jason Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Chicago Cubs released him in 2022. Heyward, who has a tattoo of Chi-Town’s skyline, has expressed his affection for the city for reasons not limited to the Cubs. His biggest connection to the Windy City is his other half. Jason Heyward’s wife, Vedrana Kocovic, has become a constant presence at the outfielder’s games and a fashion inspiration online. We reveal more about this MLB WAG in this Vedrana Kocovic wiki.
Report: White Sox showing interest in D-Backs’ outfielders

With much of the South Side faithful growing impatient from the lack of moves, rumors continue to swirl about potential trades. The latest report comes from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic who says roughly 10 clubs have been in touch with the Arizona Diamondbacks regarding at least one of their outfielders. Though specific names have not yet surfaced, the White Sox are among the teams who have apparently shown an interest.
Chris Young: 'Reassess' Rangers Plan After Jacob deGrom Signing

Texas reeled in the big catch with Jacob deGrom, but the Rangers probably aren't done improving the team. Now, Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young intends to take a breath. At least that’s how he made it sound during Jacob deGrom’s introductory press conference on Thursday. The Rangers’...
Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams

The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
Phillies' Matt Strahm: New contract announced

Strahm's signing of a two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies was formally announced by the team Friday. It's a nice raise for Strahm, who pitched under a one-year, $3 million deal with the Red Sox in 2022. He earned the multi-year pact after posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 44.2 innings. The southpaw should serve in a setup role in Philadelphia.
Steve Cohen's Mets have a plan to win: Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz and an endless payroll

If there's one thing we've learned this hot stove season, it's that MLB teams have way more money than they let on. Free agent spending has already exceeded $2 billion and nearly half our top 50 free agents still have to sign. Contract projections are being blown out of the water. Everyone seems to be getting an extra year or two and several million more per year than expected.
White Sox's Victor Reyes: Stays in division

Reyes agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Reyes elected free agency after the Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster last month and he winds up remaining in the...
