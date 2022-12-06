ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash

Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Tyler Huntley heads to locker room vs. Steelers as Ravens’ injury woes worsen

The Baltimore Ravens were already without Lamar Jackson in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but now it looks like they’ll be reaching even further down the pecking order. After Tyler Huntley suffered an injury early in the second half against the Steelers, Anthony Brown was seen warming up on the sidelines. Huntley was spotted […] The post Tyler Huntley heads to locker room vs. Steelers as Ravens’ injury woes worsen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

T.J. Watt gets honest on the sluggish performance from Steelers’ run defense vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to a 2-4 record at home this season, as the Baltimore Ravens came away with a 16-14 road win in Week 14. With Lamar Jackson ruled out against the Steelers due to the knee injury that he suffered in the win over the Denver Broncos, the Ravens turned to their run […] The post T.J. Watt gets honest on the sluggish performance from Steelers’ run defense vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Eagles punter carted off after special teams disaster vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles were cruising early on against the New York Giants in Week 14. But the Giants finally managed to get a stop on defense, and it resulted in the Eagles punting from their own end zone. What happened on the ensuing punt was, well, chaos for both teams. Arryn Siposs’ punt gets blocked […] The post Eagles punter carted off after special teams disaster vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash

The San Francisco 49ers have been plagued by the injury bug all season long, and things got even worse for them in Week 13 when they lost their second quarterback for the rest of the 2022 season in Jimmy Garoppolo. Thankfully, it sounds like the 49ers have finally gotten some good injury news for Nick […] The post 49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett replaced by Mitch Trubisky after suffering head injury vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was seen heading to the locker room during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. Pickett was evaluated for a concussion after taking a big hit from Ravens’ Roquan Smith during the opening drive in Week 14 but was cleared to return to action. […] The post Steelers’ Kenny Pickett replaced by Mitch Trubisky after suffering head injury vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14

After sitting out the last two days of practice, it appears that there is finally some clarity on the status of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pete Carroll came out with a definitive statement, indicating he expects his star receiver on the field in Week 14. Transcribed by Corbin Smith of FanNation, Caroll spoke […] The post Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Jets’ Quinnen Williams goes down with concerning non-contact injury vs. Bills

New York Jets star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams went down with a leg injury that will have the entire fan base holding its breath. During Sunday’s Week 14 clash vs. the Buffalo Bills, Williams went down grabbing at his left knee after suffering what appeared to be a non-contact injury. While attempting to make a […] The post Jets’ Quinnen Williams goes down with concerning non-contact injury vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed

Caleb Williams blew his competition for the 2022 Heisman Trophy out of the water. The USC Trojans quarterback dominated the votes completely, coming away with 2,031 total points — over 600 points more than runner-up quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs. Williams got 544 first-place votes, while Duggan only had 188. No other […] The post Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy