The Baltimore Ravens were already without Lamar Jackson in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but now it looks like they’ll be reaching even further down the pecking order. After Tyler Huntley suffered an injury early in the second half against the Steelers, Anthony Brown was seen warming up on the sidelines. Huntley was spotted […] The post Tyler Huntley heads to locker room vs. Steelers as Ravens’ injury woes worsen appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO