'Things were supposed to get better': Former Lincoln Police officers say department, city leadership enabled wrongdoing for years

By ANDREW WEGLEY Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago
Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say

An 82-year-old Lincoln man is out 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police. The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.
Recruiting notes: Nebraska targets 2023 linemen, defensive backs, offers 2026 QB

A busy week on the recruiting trail continued with a flurry of in-home visits and new offers from Matt Rhule and his Nebraska coaching staff in the last few days. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with Argyle (Texas) offensive line commit Riley Van Poppel on Wednesday night, followed by a trip to Cy Woods High School to see edge rusher commit Dylan Rogers the next day.
A lookahead to next season brings Husker sophomores into the spotlight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This season has ended for the Nebraska volleyball team and at some point, the shift to next season will begin. Nebraska’s season ended with a five-set heartbreaker against Oregon in the NCAA Sweet 16 on Thursday. Nebraska had four match-point chances in the fourth set but couldn’t close the deal.
Two days after entering portal, edge rusher Jimari Butler is staying at Nebraska

One of Nebraska’s rising young defenders is sticking around after all. Two days after entering the transfer portal, edge rusher Jimari Butler announced on social media Friday he’s staying in Lincoln. The third-year player from Mobile, Alabama, appeared in every game last season and totaled nine tackles between duties on defense and special teams.
Reports: Jake Peetz sticking with Rams, not returning to Nebraska

LINCOLN - Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is still looking to add several full-time assistants after multiple reports on Saturday said Jake Peetz would remain with the Los Angeles Rams. Peetz, an O'Neill native and former Husker long snapper, had been strongly rumored to join Rhule's staff as a quarterbacks coach....
