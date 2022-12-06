ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s who bought multimillion-dollar homes in Valley

The top two priciest houses to sell in metro Phoenix during the second week of November are in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. David and Cynthia Miller paid cash for a new home in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. The house wasn’t listed for sale, and no information about it was available. Delaware LLC AZ CSA RE II sold it.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report

The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Fire crews battle massive blaze at Mesa Public Storage facility

MESA, Ariz. — Fire crews from Mesa, Gilbert, Tempe and the American Medical Response had their hands full Saturday battling a massive blaze at a Public Storage facility in Mesa. Crews were initially called to the scene near South Country Club Drive and West 8th Avenue in Mesa Saturday...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Owner of Mesa shoe store found dead

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is searching for the suspect who killed the owner of a downtown shoe repair shop on Tuesday. Jesus De La Rosa, the owner of Lamb's Boot Repair, was found dead inside his business and his death is being investigated as a homicide. The shop is located near Country Club Drive and Main Street.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 in hospital

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a car crash in west Phoenix on Sunday morning, police said. A spokesperson with the Phoenix Police Department said that the crash happened just before 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard. Two people...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed

One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, Phoenix was chosen to receive a portion...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

4 people hospitalized after car slams into tree in Surprise

Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants. A box of frozen chicken left on the floor and food not date marked properly were violations uncovered by health inspectors at Phoenix area restaurants. Former mentor of Zombie Hunter haunted by canal murders. Updated: 1...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed

One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are...
PHOENIX, AZ
