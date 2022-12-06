Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery appB.R. ShenoyTempe, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s who bought multimillion-dollar homes in Valley
The top two priciest houses to sell in metro Phoenix during the second week of November are in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. David and Cynthia Miller paid cash for a new home in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. The house wasn’t listed for sale, and no information about it was available. Delaware LLC AZ CSA RE II sold it.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report
The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
Fire crews battle massive blaze at Mesa Public Storage facility
MESA, Ariz. — Fire crews from Mesa, Gilbert, Tempe and the American Medical Response had their hands full Saturday battling a massive blaze at a Public Storage facility in Mesa. Crews were initially called to the scene near South Country Club Drive and West 8th Avenue in Mesa Saturday...
AZFamily
Phoenix man’s $500 Harley-Davidson gift card has no money on it
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ephram Cordova says there’s nothing like hopping on his Harley-Davidson and taking a spin. “It’s just peaceful. You just get on the road and go,” he told On Your Side. Cordova’s Harley is his only mode of transportation. So, when a...
Firefighters battle storage facility fire in Mesa
Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out Saturday morning at a storage facility near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue in Mesa.
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
Owner of Mesa shoe store found dead
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is searching for the suspect who killed the owner of a downtown shoe repair shop on Tuesday. Jesus De La Rosa, the owner of Lamb's Boot Repair, was found dead inside his business and his death is being investigated as a homicide. The shop is located near Country Club Drive and Main Street.
Bulk trash items not being picked up in Sunnyslope neighborhood
PHOENIX — They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, but no one is looking for treasures in a Sunnyslope neighborhood riddled with bulk trash. Piles of tree branches, old couches, and other unknown items have sat and grown near 12th Street and Hatcher Road, Faith Garber said.
Crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 in hospital
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a car crash in west Phoenix on Sunday morning, police said. A spokesperson with the Phoenix Police Department said that the crash happened just before 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard. Two people...
After 6 tries, shelter dog still searching for her 'fur-ever' home
PHOENIX — Dina has had a run of bad luck lately. Over the past year, she has been kicked out of her home six times. While the folks at the Arizona Animal Welfare League are nice people, Dina, a 7-year-old Labrador mix- is ready to find her proverbial “fur-ever” home.
AZFamily
Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, Phoenix was chosen to receive a portion...
AZFamily
4 people hospitalized after car slams into tree in Surprise
Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants. A box of frozen chicken left on the floor and food not date marked properly were violations uncovered by health inspectors at Phoenix area restaurants. Former mentor of Zombie Hunter haunted by canal murders. Updated: 1...
AZFamily
Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
Another 'big project' won't come to solve Arizona's water woes, experts say. But there's still hope
PHOENIX — De-salting the ocean, forcing clouds to snow, or a states-long pipeline from the Mississippi River won't create a big enough "new bucket" of water to tackle the root cause of the Southwest's worsening drought, experts said. Technologists' dreams were dashed Monday when Arizona's top water officials gathered...
Phoenix commits to funding 58 new positions to put out 'fire crisis'
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to spend millions on budgeting more than 50 positions in the city's fire department to address staffing challenges and a large 911 call volume. Phoenix Fire officials have been...
Valley man battles through two different experiences with COVID
ARIZONA, USA — Sitting underneath a sign that reads, "All you need is love and pizza," Randy Walters waits for his own pie at TwistedPies in Mesa with his wife, Cyndee Walters. "It's absolutely my favorite pizza," Randy says. They're here to celebrate. It is one of his favorite...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are...
Family speaks out after losing child in Phoenix crash
The family of Shaila Zamora, a 9-year-old girl killed in a crash in Phoenix, is speaking out for the first time to ABC15.
12 News
