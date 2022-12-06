ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Sounds of the season

By By Ed Zagorski
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tguos_0jYYEthD00

Clifford Lueck and his granddaughter, Wilhelmina Zastrow, performed traditional Christmas carols Friday at the Watertown History Center next to the Octagon House.

Approximately 50 people attended the special holiday event.

In 2019, Lueck and Zastrow performed a similar Christmas concert at the history center to a standing room-only crowd.

Following the concert, which featured a sing-a-long of Silent Night, the charming vintage film, Christmas at Grandfather’s Farm, was shown. Scenes from this 1960s short film were shot at the Octagon House and at a farmhouse on Oconomowoc Avenue.

The Christmas carols were performed on flue, early romantic guitar and cello.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, WI
141
Followers
199
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Watertown Daily Times has been serving the Waterown and surrounding comminutes since 1896. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.wdtimes.com

 https://www.wdtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy