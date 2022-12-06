Sounds of the season

Clifford Lueck and his granddaughter, Wilhelmina Zastrow, performed traditional Christmas carols Friday at the Watertown History Center next to the Octagon House.

Approximately 50 people attended the special holiday event.

In 2019, Lueck and Zastrow performed a similar Christmas concert at the history center to a standing room-only crowd.

Following the concert, which featured a sing-a-long of Silent Night, the charming vintage film, Christmas at Grandfather’s Farm, was shown. Scenes from this 1960s short film were shot at the Octagon House and at a farmhouse on Oconomowoc Avenue.

The Christmas carols were performed on flue, early romantic guitar and cello.