Starbase Edwards brings a classic game into the 21st Century to help get kids excited about math

Bakersfield Channel
Get ready for a strong storm that could bring one inch of rain to Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for some wet weather this weekend. A strong system touches down tomorrow morning sticking around well into next week. This area of Low Pressure dropping in from The Gulf of Alaska will be packed with a lot of moisture and cold air.
Bakersfield Channel
Saturday's forecast: Partly cloudy day, rain chances pick up at night
Rain has been hovering up in Northern California on Friday and on Saturday- it finally makes its way to Kern County. The Valley sees the first bit of rain, and then expect chances to pick up across Kern County going into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon we see snow levels drop...
