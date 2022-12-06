ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Cher’s Mother Georgia Holt Dies At 96

Cher’s mother, Georgia Holt, has died at age 96. She had been hospitalized for pneumonia a few months ago. The news was confirmed by Cher on Twitter. It has been reported that Cher’s mother, Georgia Holt, has died at the age of 96. 76-year-old Cher tweeted out in the early morning hours that, “Mom is gone,” with a sad face emoji. This sad news comes just three months after it was revealed that the 96-year-old had been hospitalized for pneumonia.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Julie Andrews Says Starring in New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie “Probably Not Going to Be Possible”

Julie Andrews is sharing her thoughts on a potential role in third Princess Diaries. In an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, The Sound of Music actress addressed if she would appear in a chapter in one of her first public comments since the project was announced as being in development. In the first two films, Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the grandmother of Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis. More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92New 'Princess Diaries' Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek Pinault to Star in 'Seesaw Monster' for...
Variety

Imagine Dragons, Black Keys, Jimmy Eat World and More Welcome Back KROQ’s ‘Almost Acoustic Christmas’

There’s something to be said about Christmas radio shows that pop up across the country every December. More traditional music festivals have their perks, and definitely the headliners, but KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas has the hits. Each set is jam-packed with songs the crowd will inevitably sing along to, even if they didn’t realize how many songs they actually know — a stark contrast to waiting for that one TikTok chorus and then losing interest. And a station like KROQ has decades of hits, and the artists behind them, at their disposal. Not only does this mark the 30th anniversary of...
INGLEWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton, 71, Holds Hands With GF Marni Turner On Romantic Date Night In LA: Photos

Michael Keaton, 71, and his longtime girlfriend Marni Turner stepped out for a romantic dinner date in the Los Angeles, CA area on on Friday. The actor and his significant other showed off their close bond by holding hands while outside the Italian restaurant, Toscana, where they enjoyed their food. He wore a gray jacket over a black top with a white t-shirt underneath, tan pants, and tan shoes while she wore a gray sweater, loose gray pants, and white sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy