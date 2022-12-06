Spotted! Once the leading man on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in recent years a Rob Kardashian sighting has become as rare as that infamous white giraffe. Fans were first introduced to the only Kardashian brother during season 1 of the family’s long-running E! reality series. At the time, Rob was a 20-year-old business student attending the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.

1 DAY AGO