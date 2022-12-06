ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sweet Surprise! See Rob Kardashian’s Rare Sightings in Photos Since His Departure From ‘KUWTK’

Spotted! Once the leading man on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in recent years a Rob Kardashian sighting has become as rare as that infamous white giraffe. Fans were first introduced to the only Kardashian brother during season 1 of the family’s long-running E! reality series. At the time, Rob was a 20-year-old business student attending the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Subtly Breaks Her Silence Amid Kody Brown Split: ‘Just Me’

Flying solo! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown appeared to subtly confirm her and ex-husband Kody Brown’s split. Shortly after In Touch exclusively confirmed their separation on Friday, December 9, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Janelle’s Instagram bio was updated to say, “Just me,” accompanied by a smiling emoji. According to a few fans, her bio previously described her as a sister wife and focused on her family.

