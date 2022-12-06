Read full article on original website
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Santa Ana Winter Village & Tree Lighting
The annual Santa Ana Winter Village has become a favorite to Santa Ana and Orange County residents. This holiday attraction takes place in the heart of Santa Ana. Participants of all ages can enjoy an outdoor ice-skating rink, live entertainment, holiday shopping, local food trucks, and much more. The annual...
Holiday Treats and Sweets in Orange County
Celebrate with these seasonal goodies. The post Holiday Treats and Sweets in Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Huntington Beach Find Arrows in Their Rooftops
People in one Huntington beach community are dealing with strange and unsettling crime. Someone is shooting arrows into their neighborhood and the community says, it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. They were hard to see in the dark, but several of the homes had large arrows...
localocnews.com
Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano
Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano
sanclementetimes.com
In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location
In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location
longbeachlocalnews.com
Behind the Beloved Bakery Simone’s Donuts
The bakery Simone’s Donuts on the corner of E Stearns St is a long-time staple in Long Beach and is continuing to flourish. Walking in, customers see a diverse assortment of donuts and croissants. On the wall are old photos and newspaper clippings. The menu consists of breakfast items...
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: November 21 – November 27
Burbank Police Log: November 21 – November 27

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department's website where this information was obtained from.
Fullerton Sued For Banning RVs From Parking in City Limits
Advocates for homeless people are looking to take Fullerton officials to court over a local law they say unjustly targets people living in their cars and people with disabilities. The ordinance in question prevents anyone from parking any trailers or RVs in the city without a permit, and was implemented...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Upper Hastings Ranch Neighborhood Lights Up for the Holidays
Now in its 70th year, the Upper Hastings Ranch community of Pasadena is continuing its annual tradition of adorning the neighborhood with elaborate Christmas decorations. This year, several blocks in the neighborhood are coming up with new parkway displays that everyone can see starting Saturday, Dec. 10, when UHRA holds its first night of the 70th anniversary of the Holiday Light Up.
Massive chunks of ice crash through Diamond Bar family's home while they watched TV
Massive chunks of ice crashed through the roof of a Diamond Bar family's home while they were watching TV as SoCal continues to see winter weather.
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Rocks, Trees Tumbling Down Cliff in Palos Verdes Estates
A landslide was reported Friday near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
Eater
What to Know About Culver City’s Highly Anticipated Pizza Spot From Jason Neroni
Jason Neroni knows a thing or two about pizza. The Rose Venice chef has been quietly serving pizzas in New York City at his B Side Pizza in Hell’s Kitchen for eight years while continuing to put out excellent wood-fired pies at his very-busy restaurant the Rose for nearly just as long. Culver City will be the beneficiary of Neroni’s pizza obsession with the soon-to-open Best Bet, which is going into the former A-Frame building in March 2023.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Also Arriving in La Habra
The now multi-national chain has come a long way from its roots in an East Hollywood parking lot
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
City Of Santa Clarita Annexes Tesoro Del Valle
The City of Santa Clarita welcomed the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the City. In the coming weeks, residents are expected to see new City street signs being installed throughout the area. The annexation, which was effective Nov. 14, 2022, brings in neighborhoods, open space and trails located north of ...
Rain arrives in SoCal Sunday as temperatures remain cold
Rain is moving into Southern California this weekend, with potentially heavy downpours falling in certain parts on Sunday that could cause some debris flows in recent burn areas.
Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard
A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
Video shows cliffside crashing onto beach in Southern California
A news helicopter was flying right above when a cliffside crashed onto the beach Friday.
Studebaker Road project could bring big changes to East Long Beach in 2023
The project on Studebaker Road in East Long Beach would include several street improvements to enhance safety along the corridor, including a 5-mile protected bike lane. The post Studebaker Road project could bring big changes to East Long Beach in 2023 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
piratesandprincesses.net
School Principal Jumped To Death From Disneyland Parking Structure
Previously we reported that a man in his 50’s jumped from the Mickey and Friends parking garage at Disneyland on Saturday. We now have the identity of this man. The victim was Christopher Christensen aged 51. Christensen was most recently the principal at William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach.
southarkansassun.com
Dad Arrested After Killing 1-Year-Old Infant Daughter By Throwing Her Off A Bridge in Long Beach, California
Jayveyon Burley was arrested for throwing his daughter off a bridge in Long Beach, California. The remains of the dead 1-year-old infant Leilani Dream Burley were found in the Los Angeles River, says Lang. On December 4, 2022, Inglewood, California police were contacted about a possible missing child. The call...
