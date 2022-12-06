ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CA

sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Santa Ana Winter Village & Tree Lighting

The annual Santa Ana Winter Village has become a favorite to Santa Ana and Orange County residents. This holiday attraction takes place in the heart of Santa Ana. Participants of all ages can enjoy an outdoor ice-skating rink, live entertainment, holiday shopping, local food trucks, and much more. The annual...
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Residents in Huntington Beach Find Arrows in Their Rooftops

People in one Huntington beach community are dealing with strange and unsettling crime. Someone is shooting arrows into their neighborhood and the community says, it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. They were hard to see in the dark, but several of the homes had large arrows...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
sanclementetimes.com

In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Behind the Beloved Bakery Simone’s Donuts

The bakery Simone’s Donuts on the corner of E Stearns St is a long-time staple in Long Beach and is continuing to flourish. Walking in, customers see a diverse assortment of donuts and croissants. On the wall are old photos and newspaper clippings. The menu consists of breakfast items...
LONG BEACH, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: November 21 – November 27

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena’s Upper Hastings Ranch Neighborhood Lights Up for the Holidays

Now in its 70th year, the Upper Hastings Ranch community of Pasadena is continuing its annual tradition of adorning the neighborhood with elaborate Christmas decorations. This year, several blocks in the neighborhood are coming up with new parkway displays that everyone can see starting Saturday, Dec. 10, when UHRA holds its first night of the 70th anniversary of the Holiday Light Up.
PASADENA, CA
Eater

What to Know About Culver City’s Highly Anticipated Pizza Spot From Jason Neroni

Jason Neroni knows a thing or two about pizza. The Rose Venice chef has been quietly serving pizzas in New York City at his B Side Pizza in Hell’s Kitchen for eight years while continuing to put out excellent wood-fired pies at his very-busy restaurant the Rose for nearly just as long. Culver City will be the beneficiary of Neroni’s pizza obsession with the soon-to-open Best Bet, which is going into the former A-Frame building in March 2023.
CULVER CITY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

City Of Santa Clarita Annexes Tesoro Del Valle

The City of Santa Clarita welcomed the Tesoro Del Valle community as the newest area annexed into the City.  In the coming weeks, residents are expected to see new City street signs being installed throughout the area.  The annexation, which was effective Nov. 14, 2022, brings in neighborhoods, open space and trails located north of ...
KTLA

Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard

A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
piratesandprincesses.net

School Principal Jumped To Death From Disneyland Parking Structure

Previously we reported that a man in his 50’s jumped from the Mickey and Friends parking garage at Disneyland on Saturday. We now have the identity of this man. The victim was Christopher Christensen aged 51. Christensen was most recently the principal at William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

