This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another TimeL. CanePensacola, FL
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades Forecast
(WKRG) – Holiday cheer will be making its way to northwest Florida this Saturday, December 10th. Two Christmas parades will be coming to the Gulf Coast: One in the morning in Destin and another in Pensacola in the evening. We are expecting some fog in the morning hours Saturday, but most of the fog will […]
WKRG
The Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades headline 5 Things to do this Weekend for December 9th – 11th
First up we have more Christmas parades on the way and of course WKRG News 5 will be en route! First up the WKRG News 5 Weather Beast (roar) will be strolling through the Destin Parade Saturday morning at 10am. After that the Weather Beast will be seen trucking along with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner at the Pensacola Christmas Parade at 5:30pm, and if you can’t make the parade in person WKRG News 5 will be airing it live! The Christmas spirit is in full swing on the Gulf Coast and WKRG News 5 is with you every step of the way!
Blood drive planned this Dec. 13 at Orange Beach City Hall
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Give blood on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Orange Beach City Hall from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the American Red Cross Bloodmobile. To schedule an appointment, go to the Red Cross website. Orange Beach City Hall is at 4099 Orange Beach Blvd. Shake...
‘Panini Pete’ to open Daphne waterfront restaurant
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new restaurant is coming to the Eastern Shore next year, replacing The Back Deck along Mobile Bay. Pete Blohme, known as Panini Pete along the Gulf Coast, plans to open The Waterfront restaurant in March. The building, owned by the Lake Forest Homeowner’s Association, was previously occupied by The Back […]
Tanger Outlets Foley Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Foley is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Baldwin County area. Top brands for gifting – such as J. Crew, Columbia and Vera Bradley – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
rippreport.com
BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM
Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
Mobile artists set up shop in an unusual place
In tonight's What's Working, dozens of artists have found a creative place to work under one roof.
Paid parking at Gulf Shores beach accesses could be going up
Looking for a parking place at the beach is always a challenge and it could be more expensive in Gulf Shores. The city council will vote on a recommendation Monday to increase parking fees at all public beach accesses.
House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
utv44.com
Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Parade Schedule
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules in Mobile. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades in Mobile roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the schedule, according to […]
Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
Water damage found during renovation of Orange Beach building
Medical Arts Building renovation price to go up by nearly $90,000. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – During the renovation of the Orange Beach Medical Arts Building, additional water damage was found in the walls after construction began. At the Dec. 13 council meeting, the council will discuss...
Zydeco Crawfish Festival adding Friday night concert event
Saturday will be the same all-day live music and mudbug celebration. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Zydeco Crawfish Festival is expanding to two days iin 2023 thanks to a $30,000 grant from Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism’s Sports and Events Commission. The dates for 2023 are April 21-22.
Sean of the South: Molino, Florida
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
Fire at mobile home, owners evacuated: Mobile Fire-Rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue department said crews are on scene at mobile home fire at 9271 Butternut Drive Friday night. MFRD responded to the mobile home at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and the people inside were evacuated. There are visible flames coming from the home and crews with MFRD […]
Okaloosa County makes front cover of Florida’s annual calendar
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of Counties released its annual calendar on Dec. 2. A photo from Okaloosa County made the front cover for the second year in a row. The photo on the 2023 calendar is from Destin, Fla. Taken on Father’s Day in 2022. Photo caption: A large piece of driftwood […]
Body, Mind, Spirit Expo coming to Orange Beach in January
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Body, Mind, Spirit Expo is coming to town on Saturday, Jan. 7, in a free event with a variety of vendors including those offering alternative health and wellness options. It will be at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Orange Beach Garden Club sets annual game day luncheon
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Garden Club is getting ready for the 35th edition of its Game Day and Salad Luncheon slated for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. This year’s theme is “Wild...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers
McDonald's is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers today, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
