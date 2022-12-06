Butch to replace Drew McItnyre in Tag Team title match set for WWE SmackDown

Butch and Sheamus will now face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles on SmackDown.

Butch of the Brawling Brutes will be replacing Drew McIntyre in a tag team title match set for Friday’s SmackDown.

WWE confirmed during Monday’s Raw that The Usos will be defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles on Friday against Butch and Sheamus.

Drew McIntyre was originally scheduled to team with Sheamus, as the two had defeated The Usos on SmackDown two weeks ago. However, McIntyre revealed in a tweet Monday afternoon that he is ‘medically disqualified’ to compete on Friday.

"Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown," McIntyre wrote . "I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon."

The Usos defended the titles successfully against the team of Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens on Monday’s Raw. Originally, The Usos were to defend the titles against Riddle and Elias, however The Bloodline took out Elias prior to the match.