A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through tomorrow morning for Siouxland and beyond. The National Weather Service says conditions could change quickly, with freezing rain and snow expected. They warn the evening community could be impacted, so motorists need to slow down. Today’s forecast did cause the early dismal of schools across the area, including the Sioux City metro area. Meteorologists predict one to four inches could fall with icing in spots with temperatures hovering around freezing.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO