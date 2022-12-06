Man accused of soliciting a minor and related charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is now in custody after allegedly planning to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Kingston Police report that on July 26 at about 8:05 p.m. officers were sent to the area near the Dollar Tree parking lot on Wyoming Avenue, regarding a man, identified as Aaron Wendel Turner (pictured below), allegedly threatening to hurt himself.

Officers say upon arrival, they met with the two people posing as the teen girl, who said Turner believed he was going to meet with a 15-year-old girl for sex.

According to an affidavit, police took Turner into custody and Turner admitted to knowing the fictional girl he was talking to was underage and that he was planning to have sex with her. Turner was then transported to a nearby hospital for mental health treatment, police say.

As the affidavit reads, police received an email from the two people on August 1 that included a video of the incident at the Dollar Tree before police arrived on scene.

The following day, police say they received more evidence from the two people, which included: explicit photos, videos, and lewd conversations Turner had with the individuals posing as the 15-year-old girl, as early as June 25.

Turner faces several felony charges including criminal solicitation-person less than 16 years of age, criminal attempt-unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation-statutory sexual assault: 8-11 years older, and criminal use of a communication facility,

Magisterial District Judge James J. Haggerty arraigned Turner and set his bail at $20,000. Turner did post his bail and was released, court papers say.

A preliminary hearing for Tuner is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14.

