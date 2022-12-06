Lompoc utility customers who have put off paying their bills through the pandemic need to establish a payment plan by April or face shut off. Lompoc City Council members Tuesday voted unanimously to end the city moratorium on disconnecting utility customers who are in arrears. Regular payments as well as pay-off plans must be in place by April 1. City staff will work with customers to develop repayment plans or find further assistance programs for those still in need.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO