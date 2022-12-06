ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syvnews.com

Hancock Fire Academy turns 50, graduates new class of cadets

Allan Hancock College’s Fire Academy celebrated 50 years of training skilled firefighters on Dec. 9 as it graduated a new class of cadets at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. The 23 cadets represent the 150th group of graduates since the academy began operating in 1972....
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Twenty-four cadets graduate from Hancock’s EMS Academy

After 16 weeks of classroom and field instruction, 24 cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Academy on Thursday, Dec. 8. The cadets were recognized for completing the Emergency Medical Services Academy 1A during a ceremony at Hancock’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. Upon...
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc ends utility shut off moratorium, Pale Blue Dot gets extension to May 1

Lompoc utility customers who have put off paying their bills through the pandemic need to establish a payment plan by April or face shut off. Lompoc City Council members Tuesday voted unanimously to end the city moratorium on disconnecting utility customers who are in arrears. Regular payments as well as pay-off plans must be in place by April 1. City staff will work with customers to develop repayment plans or find further assistance programs for those still in need.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Three companies bid $425.6M for Central Coast offshore wind energy leases

Results of the first West Coast auction of offshore wind energy leases Tuesday brought bids totaling $425.6 million from three companies for the three sections of the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The provisional winners, including those for the two sections...
MORRO BAY, CA
syvnews.com

Sixty-one students graduate from Hancock College’s nursing program

Sixty-one students graduated from Allan Hancock College’s nursing program on Dec. 8, continuing the college’s legacy of training highly skilled healthcare workers. The graduating class included 31 graduates from Hancock’s registered nursing program and 30 graduates from the college’s vocational nursing program. The graduates and their families celebrated with a ceremony at the Marian Theatre on the college’s Santa Maria campus. Both groups received commemorative pins marking their accomplishments.
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy