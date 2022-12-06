Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Bouquets to holiday parade efforts, workforce agreement
Santa Maria’s Parade of Lights just doesn’t seem to be able to catch a break. Roses of condolence and gratitude for their valiant effort to members of local Rotary Clubs doing their darnedest to bring back the community favorite winter holiday tradition. After two years off due to...
Birth Announcements | Marian Regional Medical Center and Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A girl was born to Eduardo Cruz and Carolina Vega on November 16, 2022. A girl was born to Rene Dorame and Ashley Barbosa on November 16, 2022. A boy was born to Javier Vega and Laura Flores on November 16, 2022. A boy was born to Layla Reid on...
Hancock Fire Academy turns 50, graduates new class of cadets
Allan Hancock College’s Fire Academy celebrated 50 years of training skilled firefighters on Dec. 9 as it graduated a new class of cadets at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. The 23 cadets represent the 150th group of graduates since the academy began operating in 1972....
Twenty-four cadets graduate from Hancock’s EMS Academy
After 16 weeks of classroom and field instruction, 24 cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Academy on Thursday, Dec. 8. The cadets were recognized for completing the Emergency Medical Services Academy 1A during a ceremony at Hancock’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. Upon...
Lompoc ends utility shut off moratorium, Pale Blue Dot gets extension to May 1
Lompoc utility customers who have put off paying their bills through the pandemic need to establish a payment plan by April or face shut off. Lompoc City Council members Tuesday voted unanimously to end the city moratorium on disconnecting utility customers who are in arrears. Regular payments as well as pay-off plans must be in place by April 1. City staff will work with customers to develop repayment plans or find further assistance programs for those still in need.
Rising cases of RSV threat to young children, elderly in Santa Barbara County
The apparent rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus in Santa Barbara County is believed by public health officials to mirror the increase reported statewide, posing the greatest threat to very young children and seniors with pre-existing conditions. But they noted the virus, commonly referred to as RSV, is always...
Rain, cold, snow down to 3,000 feet expected through week | Central Coast Weather Report
Much like last week, an unsettled weather pattern will continue with gale-force southerly winds, periods of rain, and high sea and swell. This week will also be an excellent time to break out your coats and sweaters, as high temperatures will remain below the 60s. An intense 532 decameter upper-level...
Three companies bid $425.6M for Central Coast offshore wind energy leases
Results of the first West Coast auction of offshore wind energy leases Tuesday brought bids totaling $425.6 million from three companies for the three sections of the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The provisional winners, including those for the two sections...
Sixty-one students graduate from Hancock College’s nursing program
Sixty-one students graduated from Allan Hancock College’s nursing program on Dec. 8, continuing the college’s legacy of training highly skilled healthcare workers. The graduating class included 31 graduates from Hancock’s registered nursing program and 30 graduates from the college’s vocational nursing program. The graduates and their families celebrated with a ceremony at the Marian Theatre on the college’s Santa Maria campus. Both groups received commemorative pins marking their accomplishments.
Both soccer teams find a reason for optimism after Santa Maria beats Santa Ynez
Both teams found a reason for optimism after this one. Santa Maria (5-1-0) got first-half goals from Jonathan Molina and Eddie Garces and beat Santa Ynez (1-6-1) 2-0 at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium in a non-league game between two long-time county rivals Thursday night. That left veteran Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna feeling good.
