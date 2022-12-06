MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 9 Minnesota State men’s basketball team (9-0) is off to a strong, undefeated, start to the season, entering their third NSIC match up thus far against Augustana on Friday. On this week’s Maverick Insider, the head coach of the program Matt Margenthaler joins Sports Director Rob Clark to discuss how MSU rose to being a top-ten team in the nation after being projected to finish 7th in the NSIC Preseason Poll.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO