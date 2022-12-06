Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
KEYC
West steals the show at Mankato East Invitational
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At K & G Gymnastics, the Mankato East gymnastics program hosted a seven-team invitational featuring Mankato West, St. Peter, New Ulm, and Waseca on Saturday. Mankato West placed first as a team by the end of it with a 142.100. The Scarlets were also home to...
KEYC
Jury reaches verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting near Mayo Clinic Health System
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting on Echo Street in Mankato, near the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital last fall. Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed faced charges of attemtped murder, two counts posession of a firearm and...
KEYC
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Chanhassen
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The holidays may be brighter for whomever purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket in Chanhassen, Minn. The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Cub Foods, 7900 Market Blvd. in Chanhassen. The winning ticket matched every number except for the Powerball number. The winning numbers for the Dec. 7 drawing were: 6-28-44-59-60, and the Powerball number was 21.
KEYC
Mankato Ballet Company invites community to annual Nutcracker performances
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members from the Mankato Ballet Company invite the community to this season’s remaining performances of The Nutcracker. The ballet company’s annual Nutcracker features a total of 100 members between two different casts with dancers of all ages. Organizers say there were 31 members from...
KEYC
Mankato author publishes children’s book on climate change
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato children’s-author wants the public to know about her new book- that has a universal message for both children and adults. Author Jodi Dickey published “Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure,” which tackles issues of climate change. The book uses elements of...
KEYC
Drive-thru toy drive benefitting Toys for Tots this starts this weekend
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting tomorrow, and continuing through Dec. 13, the community is asked to bring new, unwrapped toy donations to the Store-It facility located at 2015 Bassett Drive in Mankato. The toy drive will open for donations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The covered bay will be...
KEYC
Top ranked Gustavus suffers first loss of the season to UW-River Falls 3-0
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The No. 1 ranked Gustavus women’s hockey team fell to UW-River Falls at home 3-0 picking up their first loss of the season. The Golden Gusties will be back in action in 2023 against Saint Benedict on Jan. 13.
KEYC
MSU falls to No. 2 ranked Wisconsin
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s hockey team fell to Wisconsin Saturday at home 5-1. The Mavericks will be back in action as they go on the road to face LIU Friday.
KEYC
Kiewiet posts double-double in Scarlets win over Winona
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West girls’ basketball program (2-2) defeated Winona 66-49 in a Big 9 Conference match up on Saturday. In the Scarlets’ victory, Lafayette commit Teresa Kiewiet put up 26 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, while teammate Livi Downs put up 19 points of her own.
KEYC
Kidnapping charges filed against Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Plunkett has been charged with taking a child without the legal rights to so so as well as burglary. Both charges are felonies. Plunkett is the biological mother of the child. Tuesday night, Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of a kidnapping and burglary on...
KEYC
No. 9 MSU wins hard-fought battle over Wayne State
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 9 Minnesota State men’s basketball team (10-1) bounced back after suffering its first loss of the season to Augustana Friday night, with a 96-89 victory over NSIC-foe Wayne State on Saturday inside the Taylor Center. MSU’s Trevor Moore and Malcolm Jones both finished with 23 points a piece.
KEYC
For the first time, the Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in the city of Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture discovered the infested trees as part of a routine tree survey. Mankato and North Mankato have been pre-emptively removing ash trees since August. EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree...
KEYC
No. 6 MSU dominates Wayne State 98-59
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s basketball team improves to 9-0 with a 98-59 win over Wayne State. The Mavericks will be back in action on Friday at Sioux Falls.
KEYC
Sports Extra: Winter Week Two
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sports Extra highlights from Dec. 9, 2022.
KEYC
Mankato East rallies past Luverne in OT thriller
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ hockey team (6-2) won an overtime thriller 4-3 over Luverne (7-1), handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season, on Saturday inside All Seasons Arena. Ava Tibodeau was the overtime hero for the Cougars.
KEYC
Maverick Insider: MSU is undefeated on the hardwood
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 9 Minnesota State men’s basketball team (9-0) is off to a strong, undefeated, start to the season, entering their third NSIC match up thus far against Augustana on Friday. On this week’s Maverick Insider, the head coach of the program Matt Margenthaler joins Sports Director Rob Clark to discuss how MSU rose to being a top-ten team in the nation after being projected to finish 7th in the NSIC Preseason Poll.
