Oldham County, KY

wdrb.com

59-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 7. Louisville Metro Police said a woman died after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m. Cindie Scott was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman that was struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to the coroner, Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries at the hospital after being hit by a car. Police said that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Woman dies in early morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A woman is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Lexington. Police say they responded to the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive for a shots fired call around 5:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman inside of a car shot. The woman was pronounced dead...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead inside a car in the Russell neighborhood Saturday morning. According to the coroner, Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound. Moss was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates overnight shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

33-year-old charged after alleged shots fired, domestic dispute in Frankfort apartments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday an off-duty officer said he heard what he believed to be a domestic dispute and a gun fired inside one of the Country Hills Apartments. According to the Frankfort Police Department, the tactical response and crisis negotiation units were able to negotiate 33-year-old Joshua Hubbell out of the apartment without incident. There were no injuries involved.
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Man found shot to death in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Carl Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Residents review damage of Watterson Lakeview apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Thursday morning, an apartment fire engulfed a 16-unit building at the Watterson Apartments on West Wheatmore Drive. Residents alerted the police, and firefighters responded to the scene in five minutes. Some residents helped others evacuate their homes. “It was absolute chaos,” resident Leann Harrison said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Man arrested after standoff in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in Lexington. Police say Christopher Williams was wanted on multiple warrants from outside Fayette County. Officers went to a home on Old House Road to search for him around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Vehicle fire on I-65 near I-264 causes delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire on Friday night, according to TRIMARC. The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. TRIMARC said one vehicle is involved. Louisville Fire & Rescue confirmed the vehicle fire happened just north of the Watterson Expressway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
LOUISVILLE, KY

