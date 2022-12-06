Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
59-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 7. Louisville Metro Police said a woman died after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m. Cindie Scott was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said...
Wave 3
Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman that was struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to the coroner, Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries at the hospital after being hit by a car. Police said that...
WTVQ
Woman dies in early morning shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A woman is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Lexington. Police say they responded to the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive for a shots fired call around 5:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman inside of a car shot. The woman was pronounced dead...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead inside a car in the Russell neighborhood Saturday morning. According to the coroner, Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound. Moss was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street.
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University...
fox56news.com
33-year-old charged after alleged shots fired, domestic dispute in Frankfort apartments
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday an off-duty officer said he heard what he believed to be a domestic dispute and a gun fired inside one of the Country Hills Apartments. According to the Frankfort Police Department, the tactical response and crisis negotiation units were able to negotiate 33-year-old Joshua Hubbell out of the apartment without incident. There were no injuries involved.
wdrb.com
Man injured after being shot while sitting in car on McDonald's parking lot, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot while sitting in a car on McDonald's parking lot Saturday. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting shortly before noon in the parking lot of McDonald's located in the 1200 block of West Broadway.
Wave 3
Man found shot to death in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Carl Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia...
wdrb.com
Northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Crittenden Drive closed for several hours after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Northbound lanes on Interstate 65 near Crittenden Drive were closed for more than an hour due to a three-vehicle crash. TRIMARC reported the multi-vehicle crash occurred around 3 p.m. Louisville Metro Police said a vehicle lost control and hit another vehicle on the roadway. LMPD spokesperson...
LMPD: 12 year old caught driving stolen KIA; previous victim says 'there's a parental issue here'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 12 year old is the latest suspect of a car theft in Louisville. Thursday, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) posted to Facebook and said the juvenile was caught with a stolen KIA. Police also reminded the public of the dangers of a continued string...
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-264 East after multi-vehicle crash, TRIMARC says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after multiple cars crashed on I-264 East Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC said the crash happened at mile marker 14.2 near Newburg Road around 2 p.m. At least three cars were involved, blocking all lanes. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
Wave 3
Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
Kentucky mother charged with killing 10 year old son makes court appearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kaitlynn Higgins was back in court Thursday for the murder of her 10-year-old son. Higgins admitted to cutting out Kyan Higgin Jr.'s tongue, shooting him, and placing his body in the trunk of her car. Neighbors say they also witnessed Higgins abuse her family dog several times before Kyan's murder.
Wave 3
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
WKYT 27
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
Wave 3
Friends, family of 17-year-old crash victim hold prayer circle to remember his life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old’s life was cut short after a deadly crash in Oldham County Monday night. On Friday, people who knew Ayden Altman came together at LaGrange Church of Christ to remember the time they had with him. Friends and classmates of Altman wanted to give...
Wave 3
Residents review damage of Watterson Lakeview apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Thursday morning, an apartment fire engulfed a 16-unit building at the Watterson Apartments on West Wheatmore Drive. Residents alerted the police, and firefighters responded to the scene in five minutes. Some residents helped others evacuate their homes. “It was absolute chaos,” resident Leann Harrison said....
WKYT 27
Man arrested after standoff in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in Lexington. Police say Christopher Williams was wanted on multiple warrants from outside Fayette County. Officers went to a home on Old House Road to search for him around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Police say...
Wave 3
Vehicle fire on I-65 near I-264 causes delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire on Friday night, according to TRIMARC. The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. TRIMARC said one vehicle is involved. Louisville Fire & Rescue confirmed the vehicle fire happened just north of the Watterson Expressway.
wdrb.com
Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
