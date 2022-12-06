Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes throws unreal no-look pass to Jerick McKinnon for touchdown
Patrick Mahomes was putting on a clinic for the Kansas City Chiefs as they did battle with the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and he made an incredible touchdown pass.
Bill Belichick Addresses Opponent's Criticism of Patriots' Play-Calling
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's public criticism of the Patriots' offensive play-calling ahead of their upcoming Monday Night Football matchup in Week 14.
Jason Cole: "The Rumor is McVay and Stafford Will Retire At Years End"
Longtime NFL Insider/Hall of Fame voter Jason Cole joins Jason Smith and Mike Harmon to discuss a big week 14 coming up in the NFL
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
Cowboys "concerned" about Terence Steele's knee injury
Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele suffered a potentially significant knee injury when he went down in the second quarter of the Cowboys win over the Texans.
FOX Sports Radio
The End Could Be Nigh For Nathaniel Hackett In Denver
Dan Beyer and Bernie Fratto talk about Nathaniel Hackett's tenure as head coach of the Denver Broncos and if it might end sooner rather than later if they lose to the Chiefs today.
We Should Let Jerry Jones Slide for That Old Pic
He was just a kid and the picture was from nearly 70 years ago. It's time to let it go.
Here's What Colin Cowherd Said About Baker Mayfield's Stunning TNF Comeback
Colin Cowherd discusses Baker Mayfield’s incredible Thursday Night Football comeback vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
An Update on Lamar Jackson's Injury Status
Here is the latest health update on the playing status of Lamar Jackson for Week 14.
Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cowboys Are Like a Celebrity Couple
Wednesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, the Cowboys worry Odell Beckham Jr. might not be able to play until mid-January which begs the question, why the song and dance? Jonas Knox compares this relationship to that of a celebrity couple that everyone roots for, but is doomed to fail.
Colin Cowherd: This Could Be Sean McVay's Final Season With the Rams
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks this could be Sean McVay’s final season with the Rams less than a year removed from their Super Bowl victory over the Bengals.
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 14 (Dec. 11)
Colin Cowherd gives his five best NFL gambling picks for Week 14.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 4