We all know the Sewells are talented on the football field, but now they're just showing off. Earlier this season, Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell scored his first touchdown at the fullback position. Now older brother Penei showed the world he has some soft hands. At 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Sewell is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. But in the Lions' 34-23 win over Minnesota, Detroit pulled out some trickeration and threw to Sewell on a crossing pattern for the first down to seal the win. No one expected a pass to go to him, so naturally, a defender didn't go with Sewell in the route. The dive past the first down marker was the frosting on a very big cake. Here's how the social media world reacted to the play on Sunday:

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO