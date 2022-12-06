Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship
Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
CBS Sports
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Trevor Lawrence lifts Jaguars past Titans 36-22
Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars kept their slim playoff
Tennessee Titans fans blame offensive failure on Todd Downing following loss to Jaguars
Tennessee Titans fans are calling for offensive coordinator Todd Downing to lose his job following the 36-22 loss to the the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Titans offense consistently failed to produce results against the Jaguars' defense, who held Tennessee to 227 passing yards and 137 total rushing yards. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill led the offense to only 14 passing first downs and recorded an interception and a fumble during the beat down and star running back...
Jared Goff leads streaking Lions past Vikings
Jared Goff passed for 330 yards and three touchdowns as the host Detroit Lions prevented the Minnesota Vikings from clinching
Eagles' Jalen Hurts does something no other QB has done before as team clinches playoff berth
Jalen Hurts did something no other quarterback has ever done in NFL history as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants and clinched a playoff berth.
CBS Sports
Stanford hires Troy Taylor: Sacramento State coach led team to three FCS playoff appearances
Stanford has hired Sacramento State's coach Troy Taylor to the same position, the university announced Saturday. Taylor leaves the Hornets following a wild 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word during the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, ending a successful three-year run. A news conference to introduce Taylor is scheduled for Monday. He replaces David Shaw, who resigned in late November following a second straight 3-9 effort, marking the team's least-successful run under his watch.
Atlanta Falcons schedule: Desmond Ridder time against the Saints
2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 @
Social Media Buzz: Penei Sewell makes game-sealing catch for Lions
We all know the Sewells are talented on the football field, but now they’re just showing off. Earlier this season, Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell scored his first touchdown at the fullback position. Now older brother Penei showed the world he has some soft hands. At 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Sewell is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. But in the Lions’ 34-23 win over Minnesota, Detroit pulled out some trickeration and threw to Sewell on a crossing pattern for the first down to seal the win. No one expected a pass to go to him, so naturally, a defender didn’t go with Sewell in the route. The dive past the first down marker was the frosting on a very big cake. Here’s how the social media world reacted to the play on Sunday: SSSSThe Highlighthttps://twitter.com/Lions/status/1602047113692872704Prettier than the Mona Lisahttps://twitter.com/BarstoolDucks/status/1602049417150074880Just like Troy Franklin?https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1602047494669873153The Tigers could use onehttps://twitter.com/billbarnwell/status/1602046772125339649Anyone have G 58?https://twitter.com/BarstoolDucks/status/1602049241819795456A play drawn in the sandhttps://twitter.com/minakimes/status/1602048523171553280He's been misused all alonghttps://twitter.com/bykevinclark/status/1602047364914618370This truly is fantasyhttps://twitter.com/NFLFantasy/status/1602047120219176960Marcus Arroyo is looking for employmenthttps://twitter.com/Jared_Mack7/status/160204728203962368011
Baltimore Ravens schedule: Keeping it going Week 15 against Browns
Baltimore Ravens schedule Week 15 — @ Cleveland Browns Date Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Dec. 17 @ Browns 4:30
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Questionable after limited practice
Jones (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans. Jones played through the same chest injury in Jacksonville's Week 13 game, though he caught only two of seven targets for 16 yards in the blowout loss to the Lions. After a trio of limited practice sessions, Jones seems more likely than not to suit up against a beatable Titans secondary, even if he still isn't 100 percent healthy.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
2023 NBA draft prospect Wembanyama puts up double-double for Metro 92
The French prospect with an 8-foot wingspan displayed his skills on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: 30-point effort Saturday
Murray chipped in 30 points (13-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Murray dropped at least 30 points for just the second time this season, powering the Nuggets to victory. After a few inefficient performances, it was nice to see the shots dropping for Murray. He has been a fringe top-60 player over the past month, a range he should be able to occupy moving forward. Interestingly, he is averaging 6.0 assists over that same period, an element of his game that could vault him into the top 50 quite easily.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Remains absent Friday
Burks (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks has been unable to practice since exiting early in the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Eagles with the concussion. The rookie wide receiver will be hard pressed to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to face the Jaguars on Sunday, so those relying on Burks in fantasy lineups should have an alternative ready to go. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will lead Tennessee's receiving corps if Burks sits, but both wideouts failed to consistent produce useful numbers when Burks was sidelined Weeks 5 through 9.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Good to go this week
Davis (illness) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Bills practicing fully Friday. Davis steadily increased his practice activity this week, as he sat out Wednesday's session before bumping up to limited activity Thursday and full participation Friday. In this past Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings, Davis logged an 81 percent snap share en route to catching five of his 10 targets for 85 yards. Against Buffalo, Davis should continue to serve as a key cog in the Jets' passing offense alongside top wideout Garrett Wilson.
