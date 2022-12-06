ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Mike
5d ago

I'm sure these shooters were not thinking about disruption of a drag queen show!They knew what the were doing to disable 2 substations that would cover their target area like a gun store with out generator backup or unmarked money exchange buildings like Guarda, Brinks this has nothing to do with a drag show! Keep talking it up it provides great cover for the shooters and their crew!

NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County. Moore County Sheriff […]
Authorities Seek Warrants Related To NC Substation Shooting

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations...
Florida teacher fired after allegedly disrupting Muslim students as they prayed, accusing them of doing 'magic'

A teacher in Florida was fired after allegedly disrupting Muslim students as they prayed and accusing them of doing "magic," according to a TikTok video that has gone viral. The video -- which was posted on Thursday and liked over 880,000 times -- shows three Franklin Academy Muslim students performing a prayer as one of them recites "Surah At-Tin" from the Quran.
North Carolina school board member resigns after being targeted by anti-trans attacks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A member of the Asheville City Board of Education has resigned from her position due to anti-trans attacks during school board meetings. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Peyton O’Conner announced her resignation from the Asheville City Board of Education on Monday, effective immediately. The Citizen-Times says that a pastor, Ronald Gates, […]
FBI investigation: Cell phone data could narrow down pool of suspects in Moore County power grid attack

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Investigators from the FBI are using cell phone data to try to find the person or people responsible for the Moore County power grid attack. Law enforcement has not filed any charges or named a suspect, but experts say understanding, from cellphone data, who was in the area when the attack happened can help narrow down the search.
Another North Carolina Substation Was Attacked Weeks Before Moore County Blackout

Another North Carolina power substation was attacked just weeks before the targeted assault on Moore County’s energy infrastructure that left some 45,000 residents without electricity. On Nov. 11, Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative suffered more than $500,000 worth of damage to one of their substations in Maysville, damaging transformers and causing them to leak coolant oil, according to a statement by the company that called the attack a “serious criminal act.” It’s unclear how the vandals attacked the plant but it caused a brief blackout for some 12,000 customers in Carteret County, about 150 miles east of Moore County. “Right now, because it’s an ongoing investigation, and because it’s separate from everything that’s going on in Moore County, we are going to withhold comment until we have more information,” company spokeswoman Melissa Glenn said on Thursday, according to The News & Observer. “And we will share that whenever we are given the go-ahead from the authorities to do so.”Read it at News & Observer
