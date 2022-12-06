ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Kirstie Alley Dies At 71 After Battle With Cancer

By Maria Hernandez
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWJ2K_0jYYE2RJ00 Source: Instagram

Kirstie Alley, the star of Drop Dead Gorgeous and Cheers, has died. She was 71.

Alley’s children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the actress had died after a short battle with cancer.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they said in a statement on Twitter.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” they continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The siblings remembered their mother’s “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

They also thanked the “incredible team of doctors and nurses” at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

The statement concludes with True and Lillie thanking Alley’s fans, sharing, “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

The statement was also shared on Alley’s Instagram page.

Following the news, Alley’s friend and former costar John Travolta paid tribute to the actress on social media.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” he shared alongside a snap of the late star. “I know we will see each other again.”

