Bloomfield, NM

Bloomfield, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bloomfield.

The Pojoaque Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Bloomfield High School on December 05, 2022, 18:00:00.

Pojoaque Valley High School
Bloomfield High School
December 05, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Crownpoint High School basketball team will have a game with Bloomfield High School on December 06, 2022, 15:00:00.

Crownpoint High School
Bloomfield High School
December 06, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

CBS Denver

Ignacio man arrested in connection with murder of Indigenous woman

An Ignacio man is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Raeanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull. Burch-Woodhull, 28, an Indigenous woman from Ignacio, was the subject of a CBI Missing Endangered Alert.  Luis Raul Valenzuela, 34, was taken into custody on Saturday and remains at the La Plata County Jail. Investigators believe Valenzuela and Burch-Woodhull knew each other. Law enforcement located the body of Burch-Woodhull in the area of Colorado State Highway 550 and County Road 310, south of Durango, on Dec. 3. An autopsy will be conducted by the La Plata County Coroner. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is working closely with the Ignacio Police Department, the 6th Judicial District Attorney's Office, La Plata County Coroner's Office, and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) Office of the Department of Public Safety.
IGNACIO, CO
CBS Denver

Previously missing pregnant woman found dead, man charged

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation deactivated an endangered missing person alert Sunday for a previously missing pregnant woman. Sunday evening, police provided an update that the woman was dead.Authorities say they were searching for 28-year-old Raeanna 'Nikki' Burch-Woodhull. She was last seen Nov. 27 but CBI sent out an alert on Saturday, Dec. 4. Sunday morning, they said she was located. Hours later, officials said she was dead. Her body was found Saturday near Colorado State Highway 550 and County Road 310, south of Durango, according to CBI.Police have a suspect in custody, Luis Raul Valenzuela, 34. Police say the...
IGNACIO, CO
Highschool Basketball Pro

High school basketball game info.

