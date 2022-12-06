ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

WTVC

Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Wellness: Pain can be crippling

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how pain can be crippling, but Dr. Shawn Jones has the highest quality machines to minimize your daily pain in only a few sessions. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night

DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
DAYTON, TN

