Tree uproots, crashing into Middle Valley home Thursday morning after excessive rain
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tenn. — It was a scary situation for a family in Middle Valley in Hamilton County after saturated ground caused a tree to fall into their home. The tree crashed through the family's living room at their home on Gann Road. It also damaged the kitchen when...
Bomb threat made on Hamilton County school bus Monday, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A bomb threat was made on a Hamilton County Department of Education school bus Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. HCSO located the bus and evacuated it so deputies could search it. They say no threat was found. HCSO says there is no threat...
'Without warning:' Polk County Schools to lose thousands in Title 1 funding
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — Polk County Schools Superintendent Dr. James Jones confirmed to us on Tuesday the school district is now operating on a tighter budget. That's because Jones says he's learned that 4% to 5% of their federal Title 1 funding from the state is going away. Jones...
CSLA campus considered for temporary homeless housing for Hamilton County students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — As the holidays approach, the homeless population is growing with the recent Budgetel shut down, evicting almost 300 people from their temporary home. Now, one solution may be in the works for some of the most vulnerable living in that reality. More than 100 children...
Chattanooga man indicted in 2016 house fire that killed mother, CFD says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man has been indicted in a 2016 house fire that killed his mother by a Hamilton County grand jury, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. 32-year-ol Joshua Wells is accused of murdering his mother by setting her house on fire while she slept...
Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
Mollie Beal of Clifton Hills Elementary School: Educator of the Week for December 12th
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week we recognize Mollie Beal, a first grade teacher at Clifton Hills Elementary School. Ms. Beal is kind and caring, and treats her students like they are her own kids. She is loved by students and parents alike, and makes a big impact on her...
"Gray area:" Why wasn't East Ridge city code enforced for Budgetel before it closed?
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — As a judge lays out how the Budgetel in East Ridge can open once again there are questions about why a city ordinance already in place wasn’t being followed in the first place, and whose job it was to enforce it. "The roadmap to...
Volunteering at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Help and volunteering is always needed at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Learn more from Dominique Brandt about volunteering at the Foxwood Food Center and the year end giving event.
Truck strikes Komatsu worker on Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck struck a worker for Komatsu who was crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga early Monday morning, say Chattanooga Police. The man who was struck was rushed to the hospital with "major trauma," a CPD spokeswoman tells us. We have a crew on the scene...
Erlanger needs your help to fund their Pediatric Critical Care Vehicle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Stephanie Wittler-Beavers talks about how the community can help Erlanger Health System fund their Pediatric Critical Care Vehicle. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Chattanooga Wellness: Pain can be crippling
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how pain can be crippling, but Dr. Shawn Jones has the highest quality machines to minimize your daily pain in only a few sessions. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly vetoes "excessive" towing rate increases Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced he's vetoed proposed towing rate increases that he calls "excessive." City council passed an ordinance raising the maximum rates to $250 for towing vehicles during the day, and $275 on evenings and weekends. Mayor Kelly proposed an alternative, a daytime tow...
Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night
DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
14-year-old sisters, former Budgetel residents lose mother to heart attack
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another tragedy has hit the people who used to call the Budgetel home. Two 14-year-old girls have lost their mother to a heart attack shortly after being displaced from the Budgetel Inn, according to Ellis Smith, the city's Director of Special Projects. 13 days after...
Brainerd High student arrested, found with firearm and marijuana, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Brainerd High School student was arrested Monday after police found the student had a firearm and marijuana stashed in a chip bag, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. HCSO says a teacher at the school smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the...
SWAT team members shoot man who confronted officers in Murphy, NC, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Murphy, North Carolina is now recovering in a Chattanooga hospital after SWAT team members were forced to shoot him after he confronted officers, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. A post on Facebook from the sheriff's office says the incident happened...
Man shot during potential robbery Monday, Chattanooga Police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot during a potential robbery Monday evening, the Chattanooga Police Department says. It happened in the area of 2300 Block of East 18th Street:. CPD says the potential robbery appeared to be by two men. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
Meet Shadow the Racoon from the Chattanooga Zoo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Meet Shadow the Racoon from the Chattanooga Zoo! Also make sure to visit the Chattanooga zoo to see the Asian Lantern Festival. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Man, woman both shot after 'domestic' dispute in Chattanooga Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An shooting police describe as 'domestic in nature' left a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in Chattanooga early Tuesday morning. Police say both victims were shot once, and both were rushed to the hospital -- the woman with life-threatening injuries, and the man with non-life-threatening injuries.
