Athlete of the Week – David Brown

By Joey Barrett
 5 days ago
You know what I’ve been thinking? There isn’t a stage too bright for St. Mary’s running back David Brown. We’ve seen him get four touchdowns in a game; we’ve seen him get five touchdowns in a game. Now, we’ve seen him get another four at Gillette Stadium in the Division 6 Super Bowl. With the weather anything but pleasant, and a tough Stoneham defense in the way, Brown did his thing. He performed moves in the open field, picked up yardage after contact, and even his route-running impressed from the backfield position. Brown racked up 195 rushing yards, three scores on the ground, and another one through the air from seven yards out. Brown’s run-game also opened up the field for St. Mary’s to utilize its other weapons, and more importantly than that, the team went out as champions. Brown, head coach Sean Driscoll, and the rest of the St. Mary’s team defeated Stoneham 29-8. Good week, David, or should I say, champ.

