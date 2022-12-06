If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are a few words that truly get us excited when it comes to skincare. The first is moisturizing, and the second is collagen. Collide those, and we’ll basically explode, and that’s what happened when we discovered this hidden gem on Amazon. Amazon shoppers have been turning everyone onto this cream from drugstore brand St.Ives, and let’s just say this cream is no laughing matter. Per Yahoo Style, Gwyneth Paltrow is a huge fan of the brand, and she’s not the...

19 MINUTES AGO